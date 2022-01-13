Men charged after trying to run down woman

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Two men have been charged with attempted GBH after deliberately driving a car at a woman outside a George Town bar a year ago on New Year’s Eve. The case against Cody and Wayne Wright was transmitted to the Grand Court following a summary hearing Tuesday, when Wayne Wright failed to appear. Both men are accused of knocking the victim to the ground outside the Sea Inn Bar off Shedden Road on the night of 31 December 2020. The men are now due to appear on 21 January and a warrant was issued for Wayne Wright after he skipped police bail.