Unvaccinated people dominating positive COVID-19 cases

Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown delivers the weekly COVID-19 update

(CNS): According to an update on the current trends of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Cayman Islands, 70% of all the new positive cases of the virus recorded during the first week of November were among the unvaccinated. Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said that 14 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, twelve of whom were admitted for just COVID-related illness, and six people were discharged. She also noted that 87% of those who have been hospitalised to date were unvaccinated.

This second ever video report on weekly trends data is being reported by ‘epidemiological week’, or epi week, which runs from Sunday to the following Saturday, which is the standardised method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data. For the week of 31 October to 6 November there was an average of 178 new COVID-19 cases per day and a weekly total of 1,251. Just 1% were recorded in travellers.

The ages of positive cases ranged from three months to 90 years, with an average age of 30 years, and 54% of the cases were among women. “There were three babies under the age of one year, 405 cases were between one year and 18 years, and 16 were over the age of 70. Most of the cases are in the workforce,” Dr Brown said.

“As the community transmission continues, Public Health is encouraging compliance with the government regulations and continuing vigilance to protect yourself and your loved ones,” she said. “If you are isolated or quarantined, you may still prevent ongoing transmission if you adhere to the recommendations. Wear your masks, use hand sanitizer, and practice physical distance.”

All over the world a similar trend has emerged. While vaccinated people can be infected, they are less vulnerable to infection, and more often asymptomatic or experience only mild symptoms. They tend to be infected for shorter periods, and while they can still spread the virus, a shorter milder experience with COVID also means the window of opportunity for them to spread the virus is reduced.

See Dr Brown’s full video update on CIGTV below:

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.