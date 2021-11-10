Vaccine clinics close as supply runs dry

| 10/11/2021 | 17 Comments
Cayman News Service
Lions Centre Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): Government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic had another hiccup Wednesday, when the Health Services Authority announced the temporary closure of the vaccine clinics after supplies of the Pfizer shots ran out. Officials said this was due to the “success in the uptake” over recent weeks but did not explain why replacement supplies were not here sooner given the popularity of the booster.

A new batch of 11,700 vaccines from the UK is expected on the British Airways flight on Friday, according to the governor’s office. This means the clinics will not reopen now until Tuesday morning to allow time for transport, logistics and cold chain quality assurance of the new shots. The new vaccine schedule will be released later this week.

According to statistics released Wednesday, as at 8am on Tuesday, 118,285 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the programme started at the beginning of the year, and over 15,800 of them have been administered since the news of the community outbreak in September. There have also been 6,323 booster shots given since that programme began on 21 September.

Currently 57,105 people, or 80% of the population estimated at 71,106, have had at least one vaccine shot and 54,857 individuals, or 77%, have completed the two-dose course.

Comments (17)

  1. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 6:43 pm

    Good problem to have. Just need the under 12 jabs.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      10/11/2021 at 7:30 pm

      Yeah, but how many vaccines have been thrown out because people did not take them up?

      Have to say at this point if one is unvaccinated and costs a life I will have no empathy.

      Darwin’s theory at work.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 6:35 pm

    Pure incompetence….that could cost someone their life.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 6:34 pm

    World class again from cig and the civil service….zzzzzz

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 6:21 pm

    Good thing really. Means all the idiots finally got jabbed. Shame they didn’t go in March.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 6:07 pm

    Is there anything more that Windbag Panton and his collection of gormless clowns can do to surprise us?

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 5:53 pm

    Not surprising since the NHS probably want to ensure that vaccines aren’t wasted.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 5:50 pm

    Unlikely. Far more probable they are taking a few days off. #worldclass

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      10/11/2021 at 7:12 pm

      Stupid comment. What an insult to Cayman’s nursing community.

      Stupid, stupid comment. Please CNS post my comment to this damn idiot.

      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        10/11/2021 at 7:27 pm

        You may have a point, but how many 7 day weeks, for how many weeks, have public health nurses been working? Just want to understand. Some of us do not know. Some of us do know that many in the private sector are working 7 day weeks. We also have pretty high rates of vaccination to help keep us and everyone else safe. What are the vaccination rates amongst nursing staff like?

        Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        10/11/2021 at 7:32 pm

        I don’t have much time for Caymanian health workers not vaccinated.

        That is stupid.

        Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 5:46 pm

    I got mine about 12:30 today and it wasn’t like busy at all.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 5:45 pm

    You can’t be serious? We ran out?

    Don’t stop the Carnival.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    10/11/2021 at 5:44 pm

    Yep – PACT is prepared – NOT

    Reply

