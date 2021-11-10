Vaccine clinics close as supply runs dry
(CNS): Government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic had another hiccup Wednesday, when the Health Services Authority announced the temporary closure of the vaccine clinics after supplies of the Pfizer shots ran out. Officials said this was due to the “success in the uptake” over recent weeks but did not explain why replacement supplies were not here sooner given the popularity of the booster.
A new batch of 11,700 vaccines from the UK is expected on the British Airways flight on Friday, according to the governor’s office. This means the clinics will not reopen now until Tuesday morning to allow time for transport, logistics and cold chain quality assurance of the new shots. The new vaccine schedule will be released later this week.
According to statistics released Wednesday, as at 8am on Tuesday, 118,285 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the programme started at the beginning of the year, and over 15,800 of them have been administered since the news of the community outbreak in September. There have also been 6,323 booster shots given since that programme began on 21 September.
Currently 57,105 people, or 80% of the population estimated at 71,106, have had at least one vaccine shot and 54,857 individuals, or 77%, have completed the two-dose course.
Visit the CIG website for more COVID-19 information
Good problem to have. Just need the under 12 jabs.
Yeah, but how many vaccines have been thrown out because people did not take them up?
Have to say at this point if one is unvaccinated and costs a life I will have no empathy.
Darwin’s theory at work.
Pure incompetence….that could cost someone their life.
Yes. Indeed. But at least it won’t cost anyone their job.
Only if they die, then it costs your job.
You’ve had months to get vaccinated. If you waited this long, that is on you. It has nothing to do with incompetence.
World class again from cig and the civil service….zzzzzz
Good thing really. Means all the idiots finally got jabbed. Shame they didn’t go in March.
Is there anything more that Windbag Panton and his collection of gormless clowns can do to surprise us?
Not surprising since the NHS probably want to ensure that vaccines aren’t wasted.
Unlikely. Far more probable they are taking a few days off. #worldclass
Stupid comment. What an insult to Cayman’s nursing community.
Stupid, stupid comment. Please CNS post my comment to this damn idiot.
You may have a point, but how many 7 day weeks, for how many weeks, have public health nurses been working? Just want to understand. Some of us do not know. Some of us do know that many in the private sector are working 7 day weeks. We also have pretty high rates of vaccination to help keep us and everyone else safe. What are the vaccination rates amongst nursing staff like?
I don’t have much time for Caymanian health workers not vaccinated.
That is stupid.
I got mine about 12:30 today and it wasn’t like busy at all.
You can’t be serious? We ran out?
Don’t stop the Carnival.
Yep – PACT is prepared – NOT