Vaccine clinics close as supply runs dry

Lions Centre Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): Government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic had another hiccup Wednesday, when the Health Services Authority announced the temporary closure of the vaccine clinics after supplies of the Pfizer shots ran out. Officials said this was due to the “success in the uptake” over recent weeks but did not explain why replacement supplies were not here sooner given the popularity of the booster.

A new batch of 11,700 vaccines from the UK is expected on the British Airways flight on Friday, according to the governor’s office. This means the clinics will not reopen now until Tuesday morning to allow time for transport, logistics and cold chain quality assurance of the new shots. The new vaccine schedule will be released later this week.

According to statistics released Wednesday, as at 8am on Tuesday, 118,285 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since the programme started at the beginning of the year, and over 15,800 of them have been administered since the news of the community outbreak in September. There have also been 6,323 booster shots given since that programme began on 21 September.

Currently 57,105 people, or 80% of the population estimated at 71,106, have had at least one vaccine shot and 54,857 individuals, or 77%, have completed the two-dose course.