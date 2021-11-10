85% of COVID hospital patients unvaccinated

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that five people currently in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 are being assisted with oxygen but none of them are on a ventilator or other breathing assistance. Among the 14 admissions at present, it is understood that 12 of them, or 85%, are unvaccinated against SARS‐CoV‐2. Despite requests for more details by CNS and other media houses, the age range and health status of the patients has not been released.

The CMO also said that during this outbreak of the virus in the community, 12 people have already been treated and released from hospital. This means that since the fist case on 8 September, 26 people have been admitted to the hospital as a result of the virus.

“As far as hospital admissions are concerned, we currently have 14 people in the George Town hospital of the HSA, currently five of whom are needing extra oxygen but there is no one on a ventilator and no one needing enhanced respiratory support,” he said in a video about the current level of community spread.

“I think it’s important to understand that not only are people being admitted but they’re also being discharged. So, since Friday there have been 14 people in total admitted but at the same time there has been 12 people that have been discharged. And that’s what you would expect as people get treated; they get better and they’re able to go home again.”

Cayman is doing a lot of testing, which is why the case rate is high but the virus is also spreading widely and there are concerns that people are not following isolation protocols when they are ill or have had a positive result.

The CMO stressed the need for people to quarantine when they know they are positive, even if they are not ill, and those who are unwell and awaiting a result should also self-isolate in order to check the spread. He said the rollout of the rapid testing policy was to help identify people who have the virus so that they can isolate, with the goal of curtailing the spread.

He said the lateral flow test policy would pick up many positives that would probably not have been detected otherwise.

“As we introduce the policy, we’re going to pick up an awful lot of positives at the start, and so I very much appreciate continued cooperation with this and following the policy,” Dr Lee said. “The whole purpose of this testing is to identify people who are positive. Because people who are positive for SARS‐CoV‐2 can go on to spread the infection… By isolating when you’re known to have SARS‐CoV‐2, we will bring down the positive rates.”

Cayman is currently ranked as having the most COVID-19 cases per capita, according to a New York Times track of global outbreaks, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Cayman up to its Level 4 (very high) travel risk category.

See Dr Lee’s update below:

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.