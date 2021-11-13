Hospital COVID cases continue to increase

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton revealed Friday that there were 18 people in the hospital suffering symptoms of COVID-19, four of whom needed help breathing. While the number of COVID patients in hospital had increased by three since Thursday, officials did not say if any had been released and therefore the number of new patients admitted with COVID is unknown.

The country is currently managing the more serious cases without stressing the health system, Panton said, but with another 265 positive cases recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 2,849, the situation could deteriorate quite quickly if the pace of local transmission continues.

Speaking on For the Record on Radio Cayman on Friday, the premier said that the local hospitals would not begin to get stressed until more than 200 people were admitted with COVID-19. But he said the field hospital that Cayman established as a potential safety net last year will be re-constructed just in case.

According to Public Health, Little Cayman was once again free of SARS-CoV-2 and that the situation had stabilized on Cayman Brac.

The official report released late Friday evening said there were 79 active cases on the Brac with just two identified in the previous 24 hours. To date, there have been 97 cases of COVID-19 in the Sister Islands, with 18 having recovered. Fifty people were fully vaccinated, eight were partially vaccinated and 39 were unvaccinated.

Late Friday evening Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that in total across all three islands 1,708 PCR tests had been carried out between 8am Thursday and Friday morning. Of the 265 positive results, just one was in a traveller and the rest were in the community. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 4,203. Almost 3,500 of them were recorded in the last just two months.

However, the number of people in isolation has started to fall from a high yesterday of 4,854 to 3,940, which may reflect the increase in exit testing efficiency with the pilot programme and more people getting access to lateral flow tests. The Public Health Department said 1,045 cases of the virus have been detected through home testing since the programme started in September.

With a long weekend ahead for the Remembrance holiday, officials urged everyone to be safe and to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission by limiting social interactions and attendance at large gatherings.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner appealed to the public to behave responsibly regarding COVID-19 safety measures. “With this welcome long weekend, please consider not having or going to large gatherings,” she said. “I know we are social beings and need human interaction. We like to let off steam with our friends and loved ones, but we can still do all of these things and be smart about it as well.

“So, socialize with small groups, avoid large indoor gatherings, spend time outside. And if the weather is bad, as it looks like it may be, then perhaps enjoy a rainy weekend at home with your family and cook one heck of a good old pot of rundown and reconnect with the family members in your immediate household.”

The minister also reminded everyone to report any positive results from self-administered lateral flow tests.

“Now I know some persons are of the view that if they test positive on the lateral flow test and they do not feel sick, they will not report it to Public Health. But let me say it is an offence to not report a positive because you are a public health risk once you are positive. So, let’s all be responsible in our actions,” she said.

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.