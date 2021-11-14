73-year-old local man, third COVID-19 death

Premier Wayne Panton announces death of COVID-positive patient

(CNS): The first person to die with COVID-19 so far this year is a 73-year-old man who was unvaccinated against the virus but had a number of underlying health conditions. He died at the hospital late on Saturday night becoming only the third person in this country who had tested positive for the virus to pass away.

In a video message of condolence, Premier Wayne Panton said the death would be counted in the pandemic-related statistics due to his positive status. However, he noted that the patient had pre-existing health conditions with recurring hospital admissions over the past year and had been admitted on 11 November with health issues unrelated to COVID-19.

“Regardless of the circumstances, this is a day that none of us wished to become a reality, and truthfully there is nothing that can sufficiently prepare a family for the death of a loved one,” Panton said in a video message about the death. “On behalf of my wife, Jane, my family as well as the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this beloved member of our community who has left us.”

Panton added that this community places the highest value on life.

“We are all interconnected and our lives intersect in countless ways. No doubt, this individual leaves behind family members and loved ones who are deeply impacted by this loss. Because we value each life and each individual, now is not the time to reduce his life to a mere statistic,” he said.

“Let us set aside the arguments, debates and division and focus instead on displaying our empathy, care and kindness to those who are grieving right now. I ask that in a display of humanity and compassion, we respect the privacy of the bereaved family as they mourn.”

He told the man’s family that they were not suffering their loss alone, and while there are no words that can truly ease the pain, the Cayman Islands was a closely connected community and they would receive support from that community.

“This is a poignant reminder for all of us,” he said. “Let us commit ourselves to doing everything we can to protect those who are vulnerable. Know your COVID status. Adhere to the regulations and practice the well-known COVID safety measures. Even though our numbers of hospitalisations and serious illness have remained low throughout the pandemic, the loss of even one life is too great.”

Panton acknowledged the hard work and care of the medical team who are looking after every patient in the hospital.

“There is no doubt the past few hours have been tough for them as well,” the premier said. “This is indeed a difficult moment for us all, but let us remember, above all, that amongst us there is a family in pain.”

The first death to occur in Cayman was also the first recorded case of the virus here. An Italian cruise ship passenger who had suffered a number of heart attacks while on board the ship was brought to Cayman and taken to Health City, where he subsequently died.

A number of HCCI staff were infected by this patient, and shortly after his death the island closed the borders and went into lockdown. The second patient who died with COVID was a Jamaican woman who was resident in the Cayman Islands and suffering from cancer. She had been infected in Jamaica and was hospitalised during quarantine. She died almost exactly one year ago at the hospital in George Town.