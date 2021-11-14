73-year-old local man, third COVID-19 death
(CNS): The first person to die with COVID-19 so far this year is a 73-year-old man who was unvaccinated against the virus but had a number of underlying health conditions. He died at the hospital late on Saturday night becoming only the third person in this country who had tested positive for the virus to pass away.
In a video message of condolence, Premier Wayne Panton said the death would be counted in the pandemic-related statistics due to his positive status. However, he noted that the patient had pre-existing health conditions with recurring hospital admissions over the past year and had been admitted on 11 November with health issues unrelated to COVID-19.
“Regardless of the circumstances, this is a day that none of us wished to become a reality, and truthfully there is nothing that can sufficiently prepare a family for the death of a loved one,” Panton said in a video message about the death. “On behalf of my wife, Jane, my family as well as the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of this beloved member of our community who has left us.”
Panton added that this community places the highest value on life.
“We are all interconnected and our lives intersect in countless ways. No doubt, this individual leaves behind family members and loved ones who are deeply impacted by this loss. Because we value each life and each individual, now is not the time to reduce his life to a mere statistic,” he said.
“Let us set aside the arguments, debates and division and focus instead on displaying our empathy, care and kindness to those who are grieving right now. I ask that in a display of humanity and compassion, we respect the privacy of the bereaved family as they mourn.”
He told the man’s family that they were not suffering their loss alone, and while there are no words that can truly ease the pain, the Cayman Islands was a closely connected community and they would receive support from that community.
“This is a poignant reminder for all of us,” he said. “Let us commit ourselves to doing everything we can to protect those who are vulnerable. Know your COVID status. Adhere to the regulations and practice the well-known COVID safety measures. Even though our numbers of hospitalisations and serious illness have remained low throughout the pandemic, the loss of even one life is too great.”
Panton acknowledged the hard work and care of the medical team who are looking after every patient in the hospital.
“There is no doubt the past few hours have been tough for them as well,” the premier said. “This is indeed a difficult moment for us all, but let us remember, above all, that amongst us there is a family in pain.”
The first death to occur in Cayman was also the first recorded case of the virus here. An Italian cruise ship passenger who had suffered a number of heart attacks while on board the ship was brought to Cayman and taken to Health City, where he subsequently died.
A number of HCCI staff were infected by this patient, and shortly after his death the island closed the borders and went into lockdown. The second patient who died with COVID was a Jamaican woman who was resident in the Cayman Islands and suffering from cancer. She had been infected in Jamaica and was hospitalised during quarantine. She died almost exactly one year ago at the hospital in George Town.
CNS Analysis: Clarity is needed in reporting COVID deaths
See the premier’s full video message below:
My condolences go to this man’s family.
It is unfortunate that the Premier could not simply offer his condolences without trying to spin that sad event into some kind of exoneration. Politics has gotten into everything these days.
Covid Denial has many forms
Version 1 – Covid does not exist so we should not do anything that interferes with profits
Version 2 – Covid exists but it is just the flu or no worse than the flu so we should not do anything that interferes with profits
Version 3 – Covid exists but it only affects ‘others’ and it is their fault if it does so we should not do anything that interferes with profits
Version 4 – Covid exists but we are prepared and have everything under control so we are not going to do anything that might interfere with profits
Version 5…..
Version 6….. etc etc etc
Total deaths of vaccinated from covid in this wave remains zero.
Bottom line, still zero deaths in the Cayman Islands resulting from Covid-19.
I am very sorry that some family is having to deal with such a loss and my condolences go out to them.
It is unfortunate that the Premier’s carefully worded non-specific statement does not clarify whether Covid have any role in this person’s death at this time. If it did not then a non-political person should state such a conclusion, not a politician with a vested interest in painting a particular picture.
No one will ever know how big an impact Covid was in this death. We can only look at the facts… in cayman 87 per cent of hospitalized are unvaccinated and the vast majority of community spread is unvaccinated, and worldwide we know the unvaccinated die much more than the vaccinated, all we can do is get vaccinated as the best attempt to protect ourselves.
My sincerest condolences go out to the deceased’s family, friends and loved ones. My family and I are praying for you all in this difficult time for strength and comfort.
God bless,
Orrie 🙏🏻
Finally some truth from Panton on how the data has been collected throughout this whole Pandemic.
Doctors, nurses, and people who have done their homework have been trying to inform everyone throughout this whole saga, only to get push back, censored and shut down at every turn. We tried and here we have the Premier stating himself what we have been saying for months. Thank you Panton. Knowingly or not you have exposed the ridiculous data collection method which has had a strangle hold on people and made them unnecessarily frightened. Shame on all involved. Time for everyone to open their eyes, come together and see what a sham this whole things has been. “Project Fear” is finally being revealed for what it is.
Covid denier.
Premier trying to spin the facts. He’s dead and maybe would have lived longer if he didn’t have Covid. RIP sir. Condolences to teh family.
Stop using a death to push your agenda
If someone is shot in the head and happens to test positive for Covid, it will be ruled as a Covid death.
Yes
Correct. It would. That is how Covid deaths are measured,
Correct. Died with covid
It’s a global conspiracy! Why are the Sheeple so stupid they can’t see that!
This gentleman might have been alive if he didn’t contract COVID. Who is to be blamed for his death? PACT. We were all living safe and protected without COVID in the community until PACT messed it up. This gentleman had been to hospital a few times in the last year and would always return home. But not this time. What else is PACT waiting for to start taking some kind of action, Some kind of restrictions?
As the protection from the jabs wane after 6 months, are they making sure the visitors who will not do quarantine have had their last jab within the last 6 months?
Rest In Peace Genteleman.
Very uneducated comment
So not a death resulting from covid then. Pretty straightforward really.
You had a chance to vote
RiP. He may have been unvaccinated due to medical reasons. When was he diagnosed as COVID positive? Did he get is from someone in his household?
What medical reasons prevent Pfizer vacccination?
Premier Alden you need to come and rescue us from these people as they do not know how to handle disaster’s like you.
Ex Premier, now titled Q.C.
It is very important to stick to the facts.
Here are the facts.
The person was very ill with a serious condition.
The person had a positive COVID test.
COVID tests are not 100% accurate.
These are the facts. Do not draw conclusions outside of the facts.
Very true. Big difference between dying of Covid and dying with Covid. Also they were unvaccinated.
No difference at all, the dead don ‘t care what they died from.
How about we just say:
Condolences to family and friends. Rip to this gentleman.
The fact is the man was unvaccinated. Simple as that.
Stop trying to play down the fact that we have a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Regret to say more deaths to come of the unvaccinated.
Like children and people that can’t take the vaccine, what a horrible cold hearted person you are. You know that the majority of Doctors treat patients based on their medical status. Even a murderer brought in with gunshot wounds would still be treated.
Important to remember he was unvaccinated? Not important at all, a life has passed and no doubt his family will celebrate his life and passing. Just because he was not vaccinated does not make him a lesser human being.
Nonsense. If you are vaccinated even with underlying conditions your chances of beating COVID are much high. This is a fact.
Again you morons are assuming he chose not to be vaccinated. His underlying conditions may have prevented him from being vaccinated, you don’t know and neither do I so it his vaccination status is not relevant.
Why do people dislike this? It’s a proven fact.
You are conflating things. Your second sentence is absolutely correct, but that doesn’t make what you were responding to “nonsense.” I actually feel sorry for those who have made decisions based on the misinformation spread by the media, on social media and in some cases, in churches. Death from Ignorance is tragic and doesn’t make the victim any less human.
Kinda does
This person’s death should not be recorded as a COVID death. It’s misleading and upsetting the community.
My condolences to the family. May God embrace you and comfort you during this hurting time. 🙏
The fact remains, yes he had other health issues, however he also tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t vaccinated. He may not have died from those other health related illnesses at this particular time (maybe not for a while) if he wasn’t also battling Covid-19. We’ll never really know for sure, because we don’t have all of the medical facts. So let’s not speculate.
From posts seen by his daughter and family members, Mr. Mark was a lovely man who was deeply loved, and loved Cayman. For this, we mourn his passing with his family and pray they will be comforted during this time.
No matter your view on getting the vaccine or not we have an individual responsibility in the world we live in today, to stop the spread by practicing healthy hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance where necessary.
It would also go a long way, to be kind to one another, not stir fear mongering tactics on either side and incorporate healthy lifestyles.
Anyone who does within 28 days of having a positive Covid 19 test is classed as a Covid death same as the uk. Agree it means places like cayman and countries like the uk end up with higher Covid death rates than countries that choose other measurement techniques, but you can’t pick and choose each case. It’s based on an agreed measurement policy.
I am very saddened by this news. I am also saddened by the blatant attempt to spin the narrative around this family’s grief, although I suppose that it is understandable in terms of politics.
Important to remember here that he was unvaccinated and also died with Covid, not of Covid. As with the uk we will measure Covid deaths as those who die with Covid within 28 days of a positive test. Very sad but he had underlying serious health conditions and was unvaccinated. As panton is quoted as saying he didn’t die of Covid.
Also important to remember he MAY NOT have died of he didn’t have COVID.
Care to share your secret? The world awaits your response.
The secret is get vaccinated.
Also important to remember he may have died if he didn’t have Covid. Perhaps the vaccine may have helped? We aren’t in control of much in this world. A fact many have forgotten!
More people die in hospital that many other locations. Hospitals are a leading cause of death. Same logic.
Beginning now are the first local cautionary reminders that COVID does play a role in accelerating untimely death in people. Especially at risk are those that still choose to remain unvaccinated, and those with diminished immune capacity due to age and/or other health battles. Please don’t let this be yourself or someone you love.
Nice. Respectful, intelligently written, accurate and humane. Good post.
Covid denier November 2021 version.
No one has posted a comment here denying Covid. Not sure how your post makes any sense?
Quit being obtuse. There are all kinds of Covid denial, and plenty of it is being spun on this thread.
Although I do agree with what you say, semantics seem to be your pet peeve. We’re in the Caribbean you know and if you didn’t already realise most people don’t speak the Queen’s English around here. However thanks for the English lesson, but please do keep your grammar hang ups in your own closet.
It wasn’t a grammar hang up at all
Important to remember, all who got the jabs 6 months ago for all practical reasons considered to be unvaccinated… or 20% protected if you wish
Condolences to the deceased man family. Too bad nobody, including Premier, is looking into why so many sick people in Cayman.
This is fake news. All respected news sources and reputable studies say worse case scenario is 50 per cent protection from 2 Pfizer after 6 months from over 90 per cent originally. The booster returns you back to around 99 per cent. We have booster supplies on island now so very soon the vaccinated will be almost 100 per cent protected against hospital after their booster, the unvaccinated zero per cent.
Did it occur to you that perhaps his underlying conditions prevented him from being unvaccinated? I am so sick of you people that treat the unvaccinated as some sort of inferior being. I am also sick of of the premier having to make sure he states not vaccinated and not dying of covid. Stop politicising this, a man has died and may he rest in peace, it is not relevant what his status was. Let the family grieve and left in peace without fake condolences from a politician.
The people want this info.
But it’s important the unvaccinated stay home as they ar the ones that will cause more spread and end up in hospital. Their stupid choices cause issues for the health service.
To you it may appear to be a stupid choice, but never-the-less a choice, so why don’t you just shut up and respect it. What do you have to fear from the unvaccinated?
They spread it more and fill the hospital beds that could be used for regular patients who are vaccinated with other diseases or accidents and emergencies. They also kept the borders shut for a year
Uncontrolled spread of covid and overwhelming the healthcare system
higher insurance rates……
A lot. If you don’t know, you are purposely remaining ignorant.
I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but encouraged by the truth being told by Premier Panton.
Truth??? Half-truth at best.