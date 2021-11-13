Prison boss to leave before year-end

Prison Director Steven Barrett

(CNS): Prison Director Steve Barrett will be leaving the Cayman Islands and his job before the year end and is said to be returning to his native Scotland. In an official release on Friday confirming his departure, no specific reason for Barrett’s early departure was given but he and government officials said it was for personal reasons. Acting Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs Michael Ebanks said the ministry respected the personal decision he has made and asked the community to respect his privacy.

Ebanks added that the continuity procedures to ensure a smooth and successful transition were being implemented. “An announcement about prison management arrangements will be made in due course,” he said.

Barrett said his reasons for leaving were “personal in nature and require that I return to Scotland at this time”. He thanked the ministry and his “incredible colleagues at HMCIPS, the partner agencies, and the community, who have continued to show support over the years”.

Barrett said that the focus for the prison service remained fixed on managing the challenges presented by the COVID-19 infections while effectively delivering a critical public service. Around 30 inmates and around ten guards are currently infected with COVID at HMP Northward, which is also at full capacity.

Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush, who is responsible for the prison, said that while the ministry was sorry to see him leave, it supported Barrett’s decision, and he thanked the director for his tremendous contribution.

“He has been integral to improving and developing the prison estate, strengthening relations between the prison service and the community, and has played a key role in ensuring that the prison system is prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. As a valued leader in the Home Affairs Team, we wish Director Barrett continued success in the future,” the minister said.