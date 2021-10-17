One killed in two-car crash in George Town

Vehicles are removed from the crash scene

(CNS): One man is dead and at least three more people have been badly injured following a collision on Saturday evening involving two cars and five people on South Church Street, George Town. Police have now cleared the road after working through the night to rescue the victims and then piece together what happened. The fatal collision of a Toyota and a Kia was reported at around 8pm close to Parsons Circle. Fire crews attended the scene and extricated the occupants of the vehicles.

One vehicle had two occupants while the other had three, and all five people were transported to hospital by ambulance. One man was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

What appears to have been a head-on crash is now being investigated by the police but no other official details about the smash have been released.

The unnamed victim is the eighth person to be killed on Cayman’s roads this year. According to the latest statistics from the RCIPS released at the end of September, on average 225 motor vehicle collisions are being reported to the police each month.

.