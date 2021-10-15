Vaccine mandate for work permit holders in effect

(CNS): Immigration and border control legislation passed in Parliament last week has been brought into force, which means that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is now one of the conditions for new and renewal applications for work permits as well as a number of residency applications. A vaccine verification certificate will now have to be added to the application documents submitted to the relevant agency, either WORC or Customs and Border Control.

Labour Minister Chris Saunders said the legislation was part of government’s efforts to offer as much protection as possible to the community while the global pandemic continues.

“The revised legislation endeavours to make the new requirements as reasonable and humane as possible,” he said. “We have removed the mandate for persons with existing close, long term personal connections to the Islands. In addition we have built in grace periods where appropriate, and allowed medical exemptions where called for. We believe these changes have helped to improve what is otherwise a necessary piece of legislation.”

As of Friday, a long list of people applying for work permits or for one of the relevant residency categories (see who this affects for both amendments) will need to be fully vaccinated with one of the four approved shots: AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

Applicants who are off-island and for some reason unable to access a COVID-19 vaccination can submit, along with their application, a declaration of their intent to complete an approved vaccine course within 40 days of arrival on-island. Failure to provide WORC or CBC with a vaccination certificate confirming that the applicant has completed the full course will result in revocation of the approved application.

Individuals who are already on-island when submitting their application can also declare their intent to complete an approved vaccine course and provide a vaccination certificate within 40 days of approval. Failure to provide this to WORC or CBC will result in revocation of any grant and having to leave the Islands.

Anyone seeking exemption from the Acts on medical grounds must obtain a letter or certificate from a physician in the Cayman Islands if applying locally or from a physician from the country of origin if applying overseas. This document must be sent to the Health Services Authority for review and approval by the Medical Officer of Health, after which it should be submitted along with the application.

WORC and CBC officials stress that if a vaccination certificate, declaration or medical exemption is not included at the time of the application submission, this may cause a deferral or delay in processing. The declaration form can be found on both CBC and WORC websites.

To facilitate COVID-19 social distancing protocols, customers with queries should contact: WORC at WORC@gov.ky or call 1-345-945-9672 or toll free 1 (800) 534 9672 CBC at visa.queries@gov.ky or call the Customer Support Centre at 1-345-649-4579.