Vaccine mandate for work permit holders in effect
(CNS): Immigration and border control legislation passed in Parliament last week has been brought into force, which means that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is now one of the conditions for new and renewal applications for work permits as well as a number of residency applications. A vaccine verification certificate will now have to be added to the application documents submitted to the relevant agency, either WORC or Customs and Border Control.
Labour Minister Chris Saunders said the legislation was part of government’s efforts to offer as much protection as possible to the community while the global pandemic continues.
“The revised legislation endeavours to make the new requirements as reasonable and humane as possible,” he said. “We have removed the mandate for persons with existing close, long term personal connections to the Islands. In addition we have built in grace periods where appropriate, and allowed medical exemptions where called for. We believe these changes have helped to improve what is otherwise a necessary piece of legislation.”
As of Friday, a long list of people applying for work permits or for one of the relevant residency categories (see who this affects for both amendments) will need to be fully vaccinated with one of the four approved shots: AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson and Johnson), Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.
Applicants who are off-island and for some reason unable to access a COVID-19 vaccination can submit, along with their application, a declaration of their intent to complete an approved vaccine course within 40 days of arrival on-island. Failure to provide WORC or CBC with a vaccination certificate confirming that the applicant has completed the full course will result in revocation of the approved application.
Individuals who are already on-island when submitting their application can also declare their intent to complete an approved vaccine course and provide a vaccination certificate within 40 days of approval. Failure to provide this to WORC or CBC will result in revocation of any grant and having to leave the Islands.
Anyone seeking exemption from the Acts on medical grounds must obtain a letter or certificate from a physician in the Cayman Islands if applying locally or from a physician from the country of origin if applying overseas. This document must be sent to the Health Services Authority for review and approval by the Medical Officer of Health, after which it should be submitted along with the application.
WORC and CBC officials stress that if a vaccination certificate, declaration or medical exemption is not included at the time of the application submission, this may cause a deferral or delay in processing. The declaration form can be found on both CBC and WORC websites.
To facilitate COVID-19 social distancing protocols, customers with queries should contact:
WORC at WORC@gov.ky or call 1-345-945-9672 or toll free 1 (800) 534 9672
CBC at visa.queries@gov.ky or call the Customer Support Centre at 1-345-649-4579.
See the new legislation and the lists of who they apply to in the CNS Library.
My permit was due for renewal in March 2021, my application has been in since February.
It was due to be reviewed at a meeting in 2 weeks.
Do I now have to send in my vaccination information and delay the permit approval for another 8 months?
As they have such a huge backlog of permit renewal applications already submitted, could the Government please give a bit more guidance on everyone stuck in the renewal process for months?
should include all civil servants. end of story.
Agree. Maybe should be. But work permit holders are guest workers, none of whom have a “right” to be in Cayman. So legally, that is probably as far as we can go.
Our adult vaccine rate is very high though (extraordinarily high, almost leading the world). Approaching 90%.
Not really a lot of holdouts left. Eventually, being unvaccinated will practically be too restrictive – in Cayman, cant go to a gym or play squash, or go to yoga. Internationally, cant travel to the US, Canada, other places.
Just sharing…
https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-global-pandemic-trend/a-53954594
“While the first countries are easing their lockdowns, others report more and more new cases every day. Data for the global picture shows the pandemic is far from over.”
Public school teachers? Census enumerators? HSA staff?
Let’s hope the coming court cases challenge this. Hopefully it won’t pass judicial review.
HRC and Sam Bulgin have already weighed-in with support for the CIG/CMO and Governor’s Office decision on this. So good luck. It’s just a pity it stopped short of mandating fully-approved vaccination for the 321 Physicians, 550 Nurses, and all HSA Covid task force members. In many other parts of the world all frontline staff would need to be vaccinated, or find something else to do.
What about voters? No mandate for them?