79% of population has had at least one vaccine shot

(CNS): The Cayman Islands national vaccination rate is closing in on the 80% target, as Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Friday that 79% of the population has now had at least one dose. According to the latest figures, 55,819 people have had their first shot and 53,421 people, or 75% of the population based on the estimate of over 71,000 people, have had both shots. Meanwhile, active COVID cases hit another new high Friday with an additional 15 people testing positive for the virus. 198 people are currently infected with the coronavirus.

So far, 890 (5% of those over the age of 50) have had a third or booster dose.The Vaccination Clinic has opened its next phase of booster shots for those aged 60 and over as well as for healthcare workers. The clinically vulnerable remain eligible to receive boosters throughout all phases of the programme.

The third dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is available for people who are clinically vulnerable (see here for details) and who finished their two-dose course at least six months ago. They should bring along their vaccination card or digital certificate showing proof of their second dose and a government issued photo ID.

The primary vaccination clinic is now at the Lions Centre Tuesday – Friday, with additional district locations on Thursdays. This Thursday, 21 October, there will be an evening clinic between 5-7pm in Prospect at #33 Marina Drive. Next Thursday, 28 October, the evening clinic will be at the West Bay Health Centre.

Saturday vaccine clinics will resume next week on 23 October at a new Camana Bay location upstairs at Canella Court, adjacent to the observation tower. Elevator access and directional signage will be available for the new clinic location.

