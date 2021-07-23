Two Miami summer repatriation flights added

CAL Max 8 (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Two more Cayman Airways flights have been given the green light for take-off to Miami in August due to the increased demand for essential travel. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the decision to add flights was in response to the number of requests that Cayman Airways received over the past month and are reserved for people and their families travelling for school or medical reasons. The additional flights will be on Tuesday 3 and 10 August.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Bryan said there was a waiting list of around 800 people but government was now going to enforce the meaning of essential travel to prevent those planning a vacation trip from taking seats from people in genuine need.

“It has come to my attention that we have Caymanians and permanent residents unable to book flight seats for essential travel. We also have individuals stranded abroad unable to return,” he said. “While the PACT Government works to introduce a safe border reopening strategy, we ask the public to be community-minded and only book flights for essential purposes.”

Cayman Airways will be reaching out to individuals on their waiting list for flights to provide instructions on how they can submit applications for a seat on these flights.

Applications are to be sent to EssentialTravel@gov.ky and evidence of essential travel should be included in this application. When applying, travellers should supply medical referrals and school or college enrollment documents.

Essential travel is officially defined as: