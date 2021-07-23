Two Miami summer repatriation flights added
(CNS): Two more Cayman Airways flights have been given the green light for take-off to Miami in August due to the increased demand for essential travel. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the decision to add flights was in response to the number of requests that Cayman Airways received over the past month and are reserved for people and their families travelling for school or medical reasons. The additional flights will be on Tuesday 3 and 10 August.
Speaking in Parliament this week, Bryan said there was a waiting list of around 800 people but government was now going to enforce the meaning of essential travel to prevent those planning a vacation trip from taking seats from people in genuine need.
“It has come to my attention that we have Caymanians and permanent residents unable to book flight seats for essential travel. We also have individuals stranded abroad unable to return,” he said. “While the PACT Government works to introduce a safe border reopening strategy, we ask the public to be community-minded and only book flights for essential purposes.”
Cayman Airways will be reaching out to individuals on their waiting list for flights to provide instructions on how they can submit applications for a seat on these flights.
Applications are to be sent to EssentialTravel@gov.ky and evidence of essential travel should be included in this application. When applying, travellers should supply medical referrals and school or college enrollment documents.
Essential travel is officially defined as:
- Travel for urgent medical attention not available on island
- Accompanying an individual travelling for urgent medical purposes
- Educational purposes e.g. returning from or attending educational institutions
- Up to two guardians escorting children 21 years or under returning from or attending educational institutions
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
So when there is community transmission the plan is to close the schools, lockdowns and mandatory masks?
I’m double vaxxed and happy to quarantine. Need BA flights now!
Ditto. Everything long completely sold out (other than every once in awhile a one-way $6,000 seat shows up….I’d love to sit in that chair but I cant really afford that for a 9 hour flight 🙂 ).
There is such demand. Please permit BA a few more flights.
This is ridiculous.
Why does Bermuda have 3 BA flights a week & we have one every 2 weeks? Especially since PACT decided our population is 7,000 people higher than theirs. SMH
if the demand is there, and people are capable of quarantining at home and can prove it then they should put the flights on, we are paying the lease fees for the new jets are maintaining test requirements for re-entry. there are things that people cant do here that are making lives difficult for a lot of people. I get keeping testing and quarantine requirements, but we should have kept the field hospital running to allow a second facility to use for covid patients that need hospitalization so that the HSA doesn’t have to limit access to services. if your willing to wear the trackers and stay home during quarentine then why limit the access?
I’m not getting on those deathtraps anyway. I’m waiting for Delta to start with the A320
Definition of repatriation: the act or process of restoring or returning someone or something to the country of origin, allegiance, or citizenship.
Who tf cares why we are traveling. We all have to quarantine when we come back no matter what so who cares if we go off island if it’s on our own dime that’s the deal leave us be an open the skies.
Yes, yes and more yesses! Today at work we were all ranting about the same thing. 16 months, let grown up adults make their own decisions.
Bermuda has over 50 flights a week now on multiple carriers. Quarantine/testing etc protocol on return.
Bermuda has Covid in the community.
These restrictions on our civil liberties won’t be accepted for much longer. Open the border!
Better these restrictions than masks, closed schools, lockdowns, and even death. Grow up and confront some of the realities facing the world around you.
Grow up and understand the vaccine is here and we’ve been vaccinated for months now.
This government now wants to dictate the health needs of every individual. An attempt to prevent urgent care requires individuals to go to a health provider at their time and choice, which can require needing to travel.
Doctors,does government have the right to know individual’s health issues? There seems to be some privacy issues at play here.
Just allow more damn regular flights. Many of us haven’t seen family in two years. I am double-vaxed since March and fully willing to do the quarantine on return.
So ridiculous. Like trying to win a lottery to get a flight off the island.
Farcical.
AGREED. What is going on? Why are we being constrained from traveling when, where, how and for any reason we want to?
I am the FIRST to support anything that makes sense but how does travel restrictions help anyone vaccinated if we are willing to adhere to the quarantine restrictions? I am considered a reasonable, educated person by anyone’s standards but this is beyond my comprehension.
I seriously want an answer, it is simply beyond my comprehension.
YES. I dont have a medical emergency nor do I have to go back to school. I havent seen my parents since summer of 2019 (and since lost my dad). I would like to see my mom again but cant fly off the island as there are no flights.
That’s why I want to fly away, but it doesnt really matter why. Even if you wanted a bit of a break in Miami after 16 months, that should be fine.
Stop this nonsense. I and many others will do the damn quarantine. Almost highest vaccination rate in the world (Im double vaccinated since March), very compliant society (we did the curfews, letter days at supermarkets, wore masks….and we stepped up for vaccinations). Fine if you want to slow play visitors, but for gods sake, stop limiting the ability for residents to travel.
Enough.
Have you tried Skype or WhatsApp?
I love it this way. I don’t have to see family for any longer than required.
It is great that they added more flights, but what we need is an immediate return to the open skies agreement and restoration of daily flights.
Yes, Delta variant is here. That is why we quarantine incoming travelers. Just open the borders and get the government out of the travel agency business!
This doesn’t help people who need to go for medical care and can’t or don’t need to stay in USA for a month or longer. There are no seats available until September.
What a damn joke.
Nope. A worthy and proportionate step by a responsible government.
Sure!
How is this reasonable or proportionate?
It provides a solution for those that need to travel, after their options were extinguished by many who simply want to travel.
It doesn’t matter why we want to travel. Just like it’s none of your goddamn business if we’re vaccinated and we’re quarantining on our own dime. Time to open the borders
Dripping with sarcasm in this post 🙂