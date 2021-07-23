Coastguard finds canoe and drugs but no crew

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard recovered a capsized canoe off the coast of South Sound on Thursday after responding to a report around 9am. The officers found several packages in the boat that they believe contain ganja but there was no sign of any crew. After searching the surrounding area and the reef with the help of the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, no one was seen and there were no indications of anyone being in distress in the area, officials said. The police were informed about the packages and an investigation has now been launched.