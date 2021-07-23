Double yellow lines cause dispute in Windsor Park

Barbara Conolly MP in video made by those objecting to the yellow lines

Cars parked on Hawkins Drive before the yellow lines

Cars parked on Hawkins Drive before the yellow lines

Hawkins Drive after the yellow lines were added

(CNS): Community activist Romellia Welcome lobbied hard to get ‘no parking’ double yellow lines painted on Hawkins Drive in Windsor Park, which she believes has fixed a dangerous situation, especially for pedestrians on the road, including young children. These were recently added to the road on the advice of the Traffic Management Panel, which is chaired by Tristan Hydes, the deputy chief officer of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PAHI).

But some members of the panel have apparently received complaints about the new no parking rules and Welcome, who is a Windsor Park resident, fears that the decision may be reversed and the lines removed.

She told CNS that she has been informed that this matter will be discussed during an upcoming meeting of the TMP and believes that Barbara Conolly, the MP for George Town South, which covers the Windsor Park area, is lending her weight to the voices objecting to the yellow lines. This view that is supported by her appearance in a video circulating on social media (see below) in which residents appear very angry and upset by them.

Conolly, however, declined to comment on the matter for this article, saying she would “await the decision of the Traffic Management Panel”.

CNS reached out to Hydes to find out if the issue was in fact on the agenda for the next TMP meeting and received a response from the PAHI ministry: “The Traffic Management Panel has noted the issues of the double yellow lines on Hawkins Drive and is considering its options, pending technical advice. The panel continues to meet regularly and will find a solution best suited for the community.”

The TMP, which advises Cabinet on road traffic matters, comprises the director of licensing, the police commissioner, the manager of the NRA, the chief officer of the ministry responsible for roads and a member of the Sister Islands appointed by Cabinet.

Last November Welcome took a group of government officials on a driving tour of the area to show them some of the issues in the neighbourhood, including how vehicles were parked on the corner of Andy’s Drive and Hawkins Drive and along Hawkins Drive, demonstrating why the yellow lines were needed.

Those on the tour, she said, included Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, as well as representatives from the NRA, the Department of Environmental Health, the planning department and the Department of Children and Family Services. Welcome told CNS that it must have had an impact since the yellow lines were added to the road and she does not understand why there is now any doubt that was the correct thing to do.

She said that one of the main causes for all the cars parked on Hawkins Drive is that people add rooms to their property to rent out but then have nowhere for their tenants to park. Nevertheless, she believes that the removal of the yellow lines would be a step backwards in ensuring the safety of people in the community and is urging the panel to stick with their initial decision.