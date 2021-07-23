Cayman’s oldest resident dies at 106

Wellesley Howell next to a photo of himself from his younger days

(CNS): Wellesley Howell, a saxophonist, shoemaker and much loved character, died on Thursday night at the ripe old age of 106. The father of Wesley Howell, the elections supervisor and chief officer in the labour ministry, he was not only Cayman’s oldest resident but a well-known and much loved man who defied the whole of idea of aging, even playing the sax at his own birthday celebrations this year. Born in Jamaica in 1915, Howell came to Cayman in 1958 to join a band. A year later he opened his store and shoe repair service, where he worked for the last 42 years.

Howell was recently featured in the Economics and Statistics’ promotional material for the forthcoming national census, given his iconic status.

As tributes poured in for him on social media, the consensus was that this was “a great man” who lived a good life well and long. Premier Wayne Panton said on his own social media pages that the country was mourning his loss.

“Mr Howell was a quiet but strong presence in our community. A shoemaker, saxophonist, dominoes player, husband, father and friend, he was loved and respected by all who had the pleasure to meet him or be a part of his long, fruitful life,” he said. “Personally, I enjoyed the occasions when I had the opportunity to interact with him. He was a blessing to us all, and will be sorely missed. My condolences to the Howell family, and all those who are grieving the loss of this great man.”

The Council of Older Persons said his commitment to living life to the fullest, while always striving to improve the lives of others, has been an inspiration.

“The Council will remember with great fondness how he, in his own quiet and humble way, helped and empowered many with his words of wisdom and encouragement,” a spokesperson said. “The fact that he played such an active and respected role in the community for so long, reflects the vision and the goals that the Council of Older Persons is working to achieve, for the benefit of all in our community. Our goal is for older persons to remain valued, respected and empowered throughout their lives, and we call on all Caymanians and residents to work with us towards this objective.”