Travellers need to justify journeys

Cayman Airways staff arrive wearing face-masks (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Anyone travelling overseas and returning to Cayman will now need to justify their reasons for travel, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said during Finance Committee Monday, after reminding the community that the borders remain closed until at least 9 September. Flights coming in and out of the country are still for essential journeys only and not to enable people to take a vacation.

Bryan said that anyone who needs to travel over the summer should contact Cayman Airways so that the demand can be properly assessed and decisions made about adding flights. But he asked people to outline and demonstrate the reasons for travel, noting that these are still repatriation flights to get students to and from school or for people to get medical treatment.

As he sought the approval of MPs for budgetary changes in his ministry, including a request for an additional $27.5 million to cover the tourism stipends that had not been allocated by the previous government, he asked for another CI$7 million for Cayman Airways to cover their losses during the border closure.

Bryan said that there were long waiting lists for flights because people were not detailing why they needed to travel and because the government had not previously required proof of their circumstances, hoping they would be adhering to the rules.

But given the number of people wanting to fly now, it could no longer be a matter of trust. He said the airline now needed to confirm that the current significant demand is from those who meet the criteria of essential travel so that those who do meet the rules don’t lose out to people going on vacation.

“We have a long list of persons requesting flights,” he said, pointing to a recent waiting list of 800 people. “Because we haven’t asked people to prove their circumstances… they have taken up all the seats… We are trying our best to manage the need or the want from many people who want to travel for vacation purposes against those who need to travel for medical or educational reasons.”

Bryan also confirmed that currently the flights are all determined as repatriation flights and none were set aside for business travel either. Going forward, he explained, the policy would be adhered to more strictly and travellers will be required to demonstrate the reason for their travel. While the option of business travel could be added, at this point it is reserved for education and medical reasons only. But Bryan spoke about the pressure on the Cayman Airways team and the need to juggle the reasons why people want to travel.

But he said that “we are almost there”, regarding the opening of the borders, and in the meantime Cayman Airways and the Travel Cayman teams would do their best to ensure that everyone who needs to travel can get a flight.