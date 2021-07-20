Travellers need to justify journeys
(CNS): Anyone travelling overseas and returning to Cayman will now need to justify their reasons for travel, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said during Finance Committee Monday, after reminding the community that the borders remain closed until at least 9 September. Flights coming in and out of the country are still for essential journeys only and not to enable people to take a vacation.
Bryan said that anyone who needs to travel over the summer should contact Cayman Airways so that the demand can be properly assessed and decisions made about adding flights. But he asked people to outline and demonstrate the reasons for travel, noting that these are still repatriation flights to get students to and from school or for people to get medical treatment.
As he sought the approval of MPs for budgetary changes in his ministry, including a request for an additional $27.5 million to cover the tourism stipends that had not been allocated by the previous government, he asked for another CI$7 million for Cayman Airways to cover their losses during the border closure.
Bryan said that there were long waiting lists for flights because people were not detailing why they needed to travel and because the government had not previously required proof of their circumstances, hoping they would be adhering to the rules.
But given the number of people wanting to fly now, it could no longer be a matter of trust. He said the airline now needed to confirm that the current significant demand is from those who meet the criteria of essential travel so that those who do meet the rules don’t lose out to people going on vacation.
“We have a long list of persons requesting flights,” he said, pointing to a recent waiting list of 800 people. “Because we haven’t asked people to prove their circumstances… they have taken up all the seats… We are trying our best to manage the need or the want from many people who want to travel for vacation purposes against those who need to travel for medical or educational reasons.”
Bryan also confirmed that currently the flights are all determined as repatriation flights and none were set aside for business travel either. Going forward, he explained, the policy would be adhered to more strictly and travellers will be required to demonstrate the reason for their travel. While the option of business travel could be added, at this point it is reserved for education and medical reasons only. But Bryan spoke about the pressure on the Cayman Airways team and the need to juggle the reasons why people want to travel.
But he said that “we are almost there”, regarding the opening of the borders, and in the meantime Cayman Airways and the Travel Cayman teams would do their best to ensure that everyone who needs to travel can get a flight.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
Ridiculous!!!!! If you want those who have not gotten vaccinated to do so, only allow those over 12 on a plane who are vaccinated and open up the island. There are those who may not be able to, in which case, a doctor will be able to provide proof. Otherwise, those who are dawdling because they feel they can should not hold back the others who have. Time to get on with it.
Nobody needs to justify anything. The only people who should be suffering from lack of travel are the ones who refuse to get vaccinated. Vaccinated travelers still need to quarantine and test negative before being released so who is he to try and tell people who can and cant travel where for whatever reason they like? Government starting to sound more communist by the day. The only people who are losing in this are the tourism industry and government who are not only funding Cayman Airways, but also losing tourism revenue. The vaccinated public will and are traveling when and where they want, flights permitting, so they need to stop fooling themselves.
Fully agree with you. Here we have been double-shot vaccinated and biding our time for that vaccination to satisfy the requirement & community safety-benefit , meanwhile folks have been leisurely flying off to the U.K. since May on vacation , staying in ‘The Cottage” , driving about in the Range Rover and generally just having a Jolly of a good time,(for 2 to 3 months) as we migrated out of the Amber zone into the Green. Obviously all these people didn’t have to demonstrate squat for a reason , families with 2 adult children – what was the ‘Essential” reason’s & purposes for their permission to be allowed to book the trip to England , Kenneth?
I would love to be able to go and see some of my elderly relatives, but I have not even attempted to book a flight off island as (1) I am still concerned about the COVID-19 situation in other countries and (2) we have been told that our borders are closed and that travel is for essential reasons only. I was stunned when a friend told me last week that all the CAL and BA flights are full. I said to her there can’t be that many students, medical appointments and people repatriating. Something doesn’t add up.
It is a shame that you will not get to see your elderly relatives.
The UK, US and Canada are all open for business and it is time to move on with life.
Once you are vaccinated you have a very low risk of getting ill and needing health intervention.
Stop restricting those that are vaccinated. Over a year without travel is more than long enough. We did our part by getting our shots. Add more flights and allow the vaccinated to travel. The Government set an impossible target of 80% because they are cowards and are afraid of opening even to those vaccinated. I don’t blame those who are traveling after being vaccinated. Stop punishing us vaccinated for those that choose not to do so.
There needs to be more transparency in this process.
Are you kidding me? It’s the end of July with all flights sold out for weeks. Most people that left went on vacation. It only JUST occurred to Mr. Bryan that people are not adhering to the “essential travel only” mandate? What a joke. But totally not surprising.
My heart goes out to all who have real medical issues and other family emergencies and can’t get a flight. Not being able to seek proper medical treatment or deal with a family emergency because of Travel Time only adds to the stress of what are already incredibly stressful situations.
Mental health…
The man is deluded!
Why doesn’t he worry about bringing tourists in………..
That’s what you get when you vote for people that have no clue…..
Get everyone in cayman vaccinated then you can get cayman airways up and running and you don’t have to worry about all this extra Bulls……