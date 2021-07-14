Governor and premier to speak at Pride parade

Noel Cayasso-Smith raises the Rainbow Flag at Tillies

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Wayne Panton have accepted invitations to speak at the historic ‘Cayman Pride’ parade, scheduled for the 31 July. The first ever official celebration of Pride in Cayman will include a street parade from Seven Mile Public Beach to Palm Heights (Tillies restaurant), where the Rainbow Flag has been flying since it was hoisted to mark Pride Month in June.

Noel Cayasso-Smith, the president of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, is expecting more than five hundred people to be on the road for this historic celebration of the local LGBTQ community.

Although this is the first time that Pride will be officially celebrated in this country, Cayasso-Smith said he has had no trouble getting the permits and little resistance from the community over the flag raising. Despite some objections from the Cayman Minister’s Association, it was a great success.

“We had over 75 persons attend the event and it was conducted in a very respectful way, as our goal is not to upset anyone,” he said. “It was a great feeling to know this has been done for the first time in the Cayman Islands. Each year the LGBTQ community had to visit other countries to celebrate Pride, but for the first time we were able to celebrate it right here in Cayman.”

Cayasso-Smith said he was also pleased that both the governor and the premier will not only join the parade but have both agreed to give a speech. “It’s truly great to see that the government shows support for this great cause,” he told CNS. The opposition is also sending a member to the event, though Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart is unable to attend.

Cayasso-Smith said everyone is welcome to join the parade and related events. “We only have one rule and that is to respect each other,” he said. “We are here for everyone. You don’t have to be LGBTQ.”

With the implementation of the Civil Partnership Act, Cayman made a significant stride last year towards marriage equality. However, the ultimate goal of reinstating the Chief Jusitice’s March 2019 ruling still lies in the hands of the UK Privy Council, which has yet to rule on the appeal in the well documented Day-Bodden-Bush case.

The passage of the civil partnership legislation caused major political upheaval during the last administration, when the members of government voted against the law, forcing the governor to impose the law through his reserve powers. Since then dozens of same-sex couples have taken the opportunity to legalise their partnerships and there appears to be a growing number of people in Cayman who are openly supporting the LGBTQ community and their right to be treated equally.

While a legal challenge to the governor’s use of his powers to implement the Civil Partnership Act is winding its way through the courts, Roper recently said that whatever happens with that judicial review, the law is safe, as it will either be passed by the new Parliament or the UK will impose it through an order-in-council.

Panton has always been an advocate for the LGBT community but, like his predecessor, he is still juggling a Cabinet that includes politicians who have been vocal advocates against equality. However, unlike McLaughlin, who was less than forthright in dealing with the issue, Panton has been unequivocal in his support for the civil partnership legislation and promoting a more tolerant community.