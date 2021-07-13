Vaccine rate remains stuck at 64%
(CNS): There was no change again in the national COVID-19 vaccination rate, when officials released the latest figures on Tuesday showing that just 41 people got their second dose over the last day and just 42 stepped up to begin the course with their first shot. The needle on the national rate has not moved since 1 July, raising concerns that reaching the target of 80% of the population being fully vaccinated by 9 September is going to be a hard, if not impossible, task.
With 45,771 people now being fully vaccinated, Cayman has just over eight weeks to ensure another 11,000 people get either both or their second dose before the phased border reopening begins. But with daily numbers falling far short of those required to meet the target, government will need to find new ways of addressing the vaccine hesitancy that appears to have gripped some members of the community.
Meanwhile, there was one positive test result for COVID-19 among travellers in Tuesday’s report. There are four active cases among the people in quarantine and home isolation but no one is suffering symptoms of the virus.
An additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is also being held on Tuesday evening at the HSA West Bay District Health Centre from 5-9pm for both first and second doses.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
Category: Health, health and safety
why has no-one ever asked the obvious question:
what happened when we can’t reach the impossible target?
don’t just blame the incompetence of pact…roper and lee are now complicit too?
where is the chamber and cita?
the pact farce continues.
time for legal challenge and petition the uk….
Does anyone have a clue what the population is really? Thousands left the Island at the beginning, and we have not had surges coming back. We could actually be at 70% already but for the change in numbers. The 2011 census told us how many people were on Island. Everyone in and out goes through Immigration, surely they know how many people are on Island in that time. Time to open the borders, everyone has had their chance.
Have you seen what’s going on in the British Virgin Islands?
I believe if the Government announced an opening date, there would be a rush of people to get vaccinated. There are many here who believe there’s no point in getting the shot before before it’s actually necessary for them personally, even though they’re holding the hospitality industry to ransom by delaying the inevitable. It’s extremely unfair on those who have lost their job or those who have to watch their business go bankrupt while the island stays closed.
Surely it’s time to do what France and other countries are doing – when we open in October at stage 4 or whatever, unvaccinated have to have certain restrictions like no access to bars, restaurants, no tourist facing jobs, no travel off island and masks and social distancing in supermarkets. It’s the safest and fairest policy. Vaccinated can live freely, unvaccinated cannot.
Cayman has almost the highest vaccination rate in the world.
Yet we are essentially restricting residents from travelling (unless you were lucky enough to win the Cayman Airways lottery prior to sell out). I don’t why the CIG wont allow a few more flights for residents.
Please show some compassion CIG. I haven’t seen my parents in two years. (I have emailed Cayman Airways several times and some members of the government, but no response). They just dont care.
2nd Pension fund withdrawal from those grossly underperforming overcharging pensions is the best incentive to get the unvaccinated to get the vaccine. Money talks
Shut the airport centre down. It was great, good job, it’s done.
Now let’s get the vaccine into the trusted hands of peoples family doctors so questions can be asked, answered, and shots (hopefully) administered in private.
Set up an “ask a doctor” phone line.
Set up “ask a doctor” tables at the grocery stores on the weekends.
Increase the availability of educational materials.
Take the show on the road! Public beach, ALT, construction sites, grocery store parking lots, government admin building, WORC, the football pitches…
The number of people getting the shots will not change unless we change the way we communicate about the shot and change the way it gets administered.
Open the borders! The vaccination rate is not going to increase. Those who wanted to get vaccinated, did. Those who are vaccinated can’t travel to or from the island, ridiculous.
We cannot travel to or from Canada. Is Canada ridiculous?
The people have spoken. Rip up that ridiculous “plan” and let sanity and rationally prevail.
Seriously Mr. Panton, what the hell are we waiting for?
We are now averaging around 250 first doses a week now (squeezing a dry sponge). If anything, expect doses to diminish.
For all intents and purposes, almost everyone who wants a vaccine has received one. So lets just pointlessly wait 8 weeks to September 9th.
“The needle on the national rate has not moved since 1 July, raising concerns that reaching the target of 80% of the population being fully vaccinated by 9 September is going to be a hard, if not impossible, task.”
We would actually make 80% of the eligible population technically. The focus on making it total population is ridiculous quite frankly. Why count people who can’t take it?
Look folks, here’s the reality. It’s going to be impossible to keep the virus out of Cayman while allowing tourism back. The government are kidding themselves to even think the virus situation will be better in the winter.
We must be bold and allow more flights to happen sooner than January. The summer is when the virus is traditionally weakest. Now is the time to test run a soft opening but yet, we continue to stay closed off. We cannot leave unless we are willing to pay a large sum of money due to lack of commercial flights and no competition.
The reality is the virus will eventually get into the community. People will have to take precautions as this pandemic morphs into a personal responsibility thing.
The UK is opening despite case counts increasing dramatically because they understand that we will have to live with this virus for many years to come. It makes little sense to continue ruining people’s lives over a virus there is now an effective vaccine for readily available. People who are unable to be vaccinated, don’t want to be vaccinated or people with auto-immune disorders will need to take extra precautions.
It’s been well over a year now trying to “stop the spread”, well guess what? It’s not gonna happen. Everyone will end up catching this virus at some point in the next few years and they have a personal decision to make and its a simple question. Do you want to catch the virus with or without the vaccine?
To me, this was not a difficult decision and I got my shots as soon as they were available. I’ve listened to countless antivaxxer arguments and have done far more research on this subject than I did in most of my university courses. Their arguments simply do not hold any scientific water. If they did, vaccines would have been abolished by now.
Please open the borders sooner. Let those of us who are trapped here finally see our families abroad. I challenge Dr. Lee to answer this question. Is it really worth this sacrifice the Island is making to delay the inevitable fact that community spread will happen within weeks of reopening? Does it matter really when so few are left to be vaccinated, to put this level of hardship on Caymanians? Food for thought I suppose…
I was going to say “7:09 for Premier!” ( or CMO) until I reached “Their arguments simply do not hold any scientific water. If they did, vaccines would have been abolished by now.” part of the comment.
Nobody can challenge Dr Lee. Don’t you get it?
One of the best written and most thoughtful posts on the pandemic/Cayman. Very frank and balanced.
(I don’t usually read long posts but I read this one. Thanks.).
Good comment, spoiled by “ antivaxxer arguments…[that] simply do not hold any scientific water.”
Why is it so difficult to express an opinion without condescending remarks about people who think differently?
People aren’t as good as they think they are at identifying the gaps in their knowledge. In other words, we don’t know what we don’t know.
In fact, we will never know what we don’t know. There will always be gaps in our knowledge, places where we are absolutely clueless as to our ignorance.
Do you at least understand the main differences between traditional, “classic” vaccines which consist of entire pathogens that have been killed or weakened so that they cannot cause disease and mRNA immune boosters? Because if you did, you wouldn’t lump it together.
Excellent comment!
So damn frustrating! I think I’d rather government stopped letting us know of the dismally low vax rates. Just let us know when we get close to hitting that magical 80%.