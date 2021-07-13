Vaccine rate remains stuck at 64%

A Brac resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): There was no change again in the national COVID-19 vaccination rate, when officials released the latest figures on Tuesday showing that just 41 people got their second dose over the last day and just 42 stepped up to begin the course with their first shot. The needle on the national rate has not moved since 1 July, raising concerns that reaching the target of 80% of the population being fully vaccinated by 9 September is going to be a hard, if not impossible, task.

With 45,771 people now being fully vaccinated, Cayman has just over eight weeks to ensure another 11,000 people get either both or their second dose before the phased border reopening begins. But with daily numbers falling far short of those required to meet the target, government will need to find new ways of addressing the vaccine hesitancy that appears to have gripped some members of the community.

Meanwhile, there was one positive test result for COVID-19 among travellers in Tuesday’s report. There are four active cases among the people in quarantine and home isolation but no one is suffering symptoms of the virus.

An additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is also being held on Tuesday evening at the HSA West Bay District Health Centre from 5-9pm for both first and second doses.