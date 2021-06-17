Isolation cut to 5 days but population error skews vaccine rate

Premier Wayne Panton at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government has announced a reduction in the quarantine time from ten days down to five for people who have had an approved, verifiable COVID-19 vaccine, starting next week. The requirement for a pre-arrival negative coronavirus PCR test has been reinstated but travellers no longer need to get tested upon arrival at the airport.

Government is also facing a recalculation on vaccine-generated herd immunity after a review of the population revealed that the estimate has been off by more 6,000 (up from around 65,000 to 71,100). This means that at least another 10,000 people will now need to be vaccinated before Cayman passes the rate of 70%, the very minimum protection needed before the borders can reopen.

Less than 24 hours after the PACT Government was criticised by the opposition for failing to address the country on its plans for reopening, Premier Wayne Panton began outlining those very plans for the coming months and the gradual lifting of border restrictions, culminating in a fully reopened border at the end of October. He explained that the press conference was delayed by a week because of new medical and public health data and the issues surrounding the population numbers.

But as he thanked them for their concern, he told his former PPM colleagues that the PACT Government “has got this”.

Dismissing the criticisms by the opposition, Panton pointed out that reopening was a more difficult and challenging proposition from locking down. He said the aim of his government was to ensure a safe, prudent, responsible, organised and certain reopening that would not need to be reversed. He stressed that government was going to be led by the data and not dates and had a plan that he was confident struck the right balance between health and safety and the need to restart tourism.

Panton said that, given the need to vaccinate even more people than anticipated because of the incorrect population estimates and the danger of reopening before reaching herd immunity, the rollout towards fully open borders for high season had to be managed properly. He said he expected to allow a limited return of visitors sometime in mid-September, when they would be allowing the return of some commercial flights.

The premier explained that he did not think setting an opening date of 1 September, the date suggested by the opposition, was wise given how close that was to the start of the academic year, when a significant number of students and teachers will be returning. However, later that month the country could expect to see the first tourists allowed into the country.

In the short-term, he said, government remained focused on getting the vaccination numbers up. With the revelation that so many more people need to be vaccinated to reach the minimum required level of herd immunity, he said the 10,000 additional people was the least number. Ideally they would need some 17,000 people to reach 80% of the now revised population estimate of 71,100 and more certain protection, especially given that the majority of the remaining 20% will be children and those not able to be vaccinated because of medical reasons.

British Airways is expected to bring 12,000 more doses this evening (Wednesday), but Governor Martyn Roper confirmed that more would obviously be required, given the change in the population estimate. He said his office has not yet asked for additional vaccines and will not do so until they see the take-up of this new supply.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced another prize draw for everyone who has been vaccinated, and this time it’s for cash. He said he was reaching out to the business community to help him raise up to $100,000 to fund a number of significant cash prizes in order to reach the new and greatly increased numbers to make reopening safe.

Meanwhile, the government also announced a number of other key changes. From 1 July those entering Cayman on non-essential travel who are not able to isolate at home will be required to pay to use the government quarantine facilities. Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the cost is around $2,800 for two weeks. But there will no charge for the home residency isolation programme.

The government team confirmed that the pension contribution holiday will be extended to the end of this year. They also said that the stipends for tourism workers would continue until at least the end of October, but government plans to survey recipients to review everyone’s circumstances.

The programme covering insurance premiums of unemployed and furloughed workers in the sector will also be extended for another three months, but those receiving or who would like to receive the help are being asked to apply or re-apply for that assistance to the Health Insurance Commission before the end of this month.