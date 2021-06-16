Revamped royal do declared great success
(CNS): Over 800 people attended the relocated celebrations for the Queen’s Birthday Celebrations this year, which were lauded by officials as a great success. The annual event which has been moved in its entirety from outside the Parliament Building, where it has traditionally been held, to the road in front of Government House, the governor’s residence, to support the growing independence of Parliament in Cayman and the separation of the different arms of government.
After the pomp and ceremony of the uniform parades and salutes, various royal and local gongs were handed out to recipients before the guests attended the traditional garden party in the grounds of Governor Martyn Roper’s Seven Mile Beach residence.
Roper said the garden party was the largest turnout for a Queen’s Birthday event in recent memory. “My huge thanks to all on the parade, the teams at Protocol and Government House for outstanding work to make this such a special occasion,” he said.
During the awards ceremony, Roper presented Director of Customs and Border Control Charles Clifford with his MBE, a medal from the New Year’s Honours List in 2020. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson revealed that Truman Bodden Law School Director Mitchell Davies had received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours.
Premier Wayne Panton handed out a local gong to Pastor Randall von Kanel. He had received the Member of the Order of Cayman Islands award at the start of the year but was unable to attend the National Heroes Day ceremony.
Category: Community, Local News
Betcha Lilibet was streaming it all live on her laptop and loving every minute of it. Dancing around the living room waving a union flag singing ‘God save me’. What a load of ordure. Time to consign this privilege to the bin.
This is the crap they were doing when they should have been busy formulating a damn plan? Disgusting.
I’m sure Lizzie paid for it herself, from her personal funds. You know, the ones she earned for all those years of hard work.
5.54 what an unwarranted stupid comment.
Imagine the day when Cayman is free.
Bring on the hate but it’s true.
You mean free how?
Free from COVID vaccinations? Free from hurricane emergency response?
The jackboots of oppression are hardly on your neck here.
All now you still be waiting on your first dose of vaccine to arrive
You sadly will not see that day