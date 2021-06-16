Revamped royal do declared great success

Coast Guard contingent in the Queen’s Birthday Parade

(CNS): Over 800 people attended the relocated celebrations for the Queen’s Birthday Celebrations this year, which were lauded by officials as a great success. The annual event which has been moved in its entirety from outside the Parliament Building, where it has traditionally been held, to the road in front of Government House, the governor’s residence, to support the growing independence of Parliament in Cayman and the separation of the different arms of government.

After the pomp and ceremony of the uniform parades and salutes, various royal and local gongs were handed out to recipients before the guests attended the traditional garden party in the grounds of Governor Martyn Roper’s Seven Mile Beach residence.

Roper said the garden party was the largest turnout for a Queen’s Birthday event in recent memory. “My huge thanks to all on the parade, the teams at Protocol and Government House for outstanding work to make this such a special occasion,” he said.



During the awards ceremony, Roper presented Director of Customs and Border Control Charles Clifford with his MBE, a medal from the New Year’s Honours List in 2020. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson revealed that Truman Bodden Law School Director Mitchell Davies had received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Premier Wayne Panton handed out a local gong to Pastor Randall von Kanel. He had received the Member of the Order of Cayman Islands award at the start of the year but was unable to attend the National Heroes Day ceremony.



