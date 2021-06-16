Where is the premier? asks PPM
(CNS): The opposition leader has accused the current government of an absence in leadership, especially when it comes to making decisions on reopening Cayman’s borders. In a press briefing at the Progressives’ offices on Crewe Road on Tuesday, Roy McTaggart urged the government to confirm 1 September as the reopening date. He claimed that they have had enough time to seek the advice they need and to realise that the country will have reached a level of herd immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination before that date, allowing the borders to reopen and give the tourism sector a timeline to work towards.
So far, the PACT government has not said what it plans to do regarding reopening the borders. Now that the priorities of finishing up the vaccine supplies and securing more have been addressed, in his last public appearance on Radio Cayman, Premier Wayne Panton said that the next move was probably to reduce the quarantine period to five days for those who have been vaccinated, ahead of a full border opening.
It is more than a month since the new government convened a press briefing to address the issues surrounding what happens next.
Once the vaccine programme resumes, it won’t be long before all those who have had one dose will get their second shot and before teenagers who are not cleared to receive the Pfizer vaccine can begin to get inoculated. The PPM leader said he believes that 75% of the population will have had the full course by then and the government now needs to fix a date to reopen the borders.
“Government now need to set the stage for a tourism recovery while assisting unemployed tourism workers,” McTaggart said. “The government cannot continue with an absence of leadership on this and related issues requiring urgent attention and decisions.
He said tourism will need time to return. In the interim government should extend the stipend to unemployed tourism workers until the end of the year and increase it to $2,000 per month. McTaggart also called for an extension of the pension contribution holiday until the end of this year, as it is currently due to expire at the end of this month, though it is clear that tourism employers and staff will not be in any position to make contributions for several more months.
“I know that the PACT government is inexperienced and trying to come to grips with the demands of their roles within ministries and the responsibility of governing and leading our country,” McTaggart said. “However, they have had ample time to seek advice from seasoned experts within the government, Public Health England and the private sector to make reasonable judgements on reopening and restarting tourism, and to then let the country know what those decisions are. But time is running out.”
He said the PPM wanted to encourage the government to tell the country this week what their plans are, adding that it was time for PACT to start “making actual decisions and talking to the country”. He accused them of being silent about most things, but said that remaining silent on the “reopening creates genuine concern for people and businesses needing to plan and have real hope for tourism restarting this year”.
While tourism is continuing to suffer and stakeholders are still hearing nothing from the government about a path to re-opening, “we have heard extraordinarily little from the premier other than a brief recent appearance by him and the tourism minister on talk radio”, McTaggart said, as he hit back at Panton’s claim that there was no reopening plan in place when PACT took office. “Excuses for their inability to agree a way forward is not acceptable. Given where we are, there is no reason for further dithering.”
McTaggart took aim at Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, asking where his plans and ideas were for breathing life back into tourism, and Health Minister Sabrina Turner, who he said had also been notably silent on the position Cayman was now in to reopen safely.
He urged Panton rally his team, “pull them together, and make some decisions” about rebuilding stay-over tourism and starting a public conversation on the future of the cruise industry. McTaggart suggested that any further silence could jeopardise a successful reopening and tourism recovery.
The former premier, Alden McLaughlin, also criticised the government for taking too long to make a decision and accused them of being paralyzed with fear. “The decision ought be obvious and easy to make” as there would be “very little risk of the virus taking hold in the community” once Cayman has reached the level of 75% vaccine coverage, he said.
While the PPM had been criticised when they were in power for having no plan, which Panton has confirmed was the case, McLaughlin denied that claim, saying that he had set out the Unity government’s plan over and over again. He maintianed that it had always been based on a safe number of people being vaccinated and that when Cayman reached a level of around 75% of vaccine coverage of the population, they would reopen the borders.
See the full briefing on the Progressives’ Facebook page.
Vaccinated US citizens no longer need to come to Cayman, really, people come on. Summer plans, winter plans already planned elsewhere. We just dragging our feet for what? Cayman doesn’t have a niche market right now.
first step has to be letting vaccinated residents travel….
what are the plans for digital vaccine passport??
the silence is defeaning from pact…..but what would you expect from a bunch of small minded, small town independents who never had any common agenda or manifesto…..?
why doesn’t our media remember what alden said in march….
he stupidly claimed we could re-open with 90% of over 60’s vaccinated?
he was actuallly right and had stats on his side….but as usual, spineless alden flip-flopped….
will keep asking the same questions:
what happens if we reach the impossible ever changing target?…cig has never said what would happen.
what happens when we don’t reach the target?
why are we denying vaccinated people freedom of travel?
is cayman trying to stay covid and virus free forever?
we have protected our at risk groups and health service and have one of the highest vaccinations rates in the world….what is cayman afraid of?
will wait for answers.
so no-plan-ppm suddenly has a plan???…complete jokers.
the borders should be open already to vacinated people without quarantine.
this is the only question to be asked:
if cayman has protected its most at risk groups and in turn protected its health service….what are they afraid of?
the fact is(and ppm know this), cayman has not got the guts to burst the bubble and live with covid……even though stats prove our health service is not in danger.
Who’s inexperienced, Roy? Jay Ebanks? Isaac Rankine? The same people that Alden endorsed at the end of his narcissistic speech on the night before the election?
If you’re so eager for the border to reopen in September, then why not join PACT and try to make that happen? Oh wait, you’re power-hungry and egotistical too.
Makes a nice change from Alden and the Font of No Knowledge Seymour hogging the stage and talking about nothing in particular. I’d rather Panton and Pact spoke when required and not to boost their own egos and hear the sound of their own voices like the last lot did during the Covid briefings.
So glad these morons got voted out.
KEEP THE BORDER CLOSED
I agree with Alden and have said this numerous times, Wayne Panton is paralyzed with fear. Panton’s complete silence is incomprehensible. Total lack of leadership (you wanted this job).
Can we at least start with allowing fully vaccinated Cayman residents to avoid quarantine, or, at as an interim step, reduce to 3 to 5 days?
If you think Panton is paralyzed by fear, then surely his silence is NOT incomprehensible to you?
armchair critics….
#CaymanSlaveTraders back at it again…..zzzzzzz
Doesn’t look like where is the premier but more like “where are my meds?” which Aldart has obviously stolen. Hey where’s Babs…trying to find people who support women beaters more than her?
The PPM trying to goad the new government into doing the thing they would be doing if they won the election might just be the most pathetic thing I have seen in months, more pathetic than Roy’s “leadership” if you can even call it that
Alden must be tired from all these months with his hands up Roy’s ass moving his mouth like the puppet he is
The PPM only has one deck to draw from: Vindictiveness
Roy is the leader on paper, yet Isaac was at Alden’s house shortly before he flipped to PPM and the PPM still meets at Alden’s house.
Summer is over in the US by September 1st. For tourists who are vaccinated looking to travel a July or August opening would get us down there ( w/ out a quarantine period of course). Let’s go Cayman!
Roy & Alden sit in their chairs piping up nonsense oblivious to what’s going on globally. Quit the grandstanding, read the news and side with common sense before making fools of yourselves with providing trumpism opposition
Well done at the polls Cayman. You elected a bunch of independents who will never make a decision or get anything done.
Open the darn border already. We have given everyone ample opportunity to get vaccinated.
We looked so smart at the beginning of this by closing the border and now look like idiots for forgetting to reopen it.
Say what you like about the PPM, one thing is clear: they need a bigger table.
they didn’t expect jon-jon to get re-elcted…
Fair point – I never voted for the any PPM candidate but on this issue they are right – no sound except crickets chirping coming from government on any issue of any significance from re-opening to the dump to the continued destruction of the environment.
As I recall at the last press conference Wayne said that they would have press conferences regularly on a monthly basis. That would be great. Have Jay explain who is going to be on the new CPA and PAT – after his mentor from West Bay tells him of course.
Yeah where is the premier that focuses on questionable and unnecessary contracts at the expense of the people…..oh yeah that guy…why his team loss but he needs to use a critical and emotional crisis to to detract from the nefarious dealings of the last administration…take your meds Roy.
Thank you PPM and the leader of the opposition for giving voice to the concerns that many share.
The science suggests that it is safe to allow Vaccinated persons in with little or no quarantine.
It is time for daily flights to Miami and the easement of which persons may enter the country. Travel Time and CBC operate with little oversight and put Caymanians under stress. Time for freedom!
I agree that better communication from elected officials and government in general would be welcome, not only with respect to Covid but with respect to any progress in relation to the things that they promised to get our votes.
However, I suspect that the PPM is being disingenuous in suggesting that government should publish a fixed date or even a fixed percentage of the population when things can change so rapidly with this virus and its mutations. They know that simple statements would appeal to the simple minded and would also be a trap for government if circumstances change for the worse over the next few weeks.
Nobody wants to make this decision, because it will ultimately cost lives. That’s the truth of it.
So, now the former PPM are racking on the new government for not making the decisions that they were unwilling to make. I find that to be seriously disingenuous.
Look. We’re going to have to have a measured reopening. I imagine that the CIG will try five days quarantine for the vaxed with PCR testing before and during with the hope that no community spread occurs.
I think (don’t know, but think) there is likely a large British contingent that want to go home and back more than they want to protect the citizens here. I think the same is likely true for U.S. expats. I don’t blame them, and yet I have to think that if you’ve come here to work and prosper, then you are either with us or not, as the landscape changes.
I have relatives in the U.S. that want to come here on vacation. I know dozens of other folk that have relatives in other countries that want to come here.
Whoever opens the borders knows that they will likely be opening the floodgates to the variant coronaviruses. Myself, I think we should just go for it, and let the chips fall where they may, however I feel for two groups: I feel for the health care professionals who have to look at this all as a daily triage, and who know they don’t have the beds for a community spread coronavirus. I also feel for the government, which knows it cannot continue to afford not allowing the Cayman Island to open up.
I think that everyone who wanted the jab has been given enough opportunity to get it. I think that those who have chosen not to get it, and those who have medical issues precluding it, know where they stand. I hope -most of all — that everyone has done a ton of research with vetted medical reports and made an informed choices.
This government will have to make the choice to open up, and it will cost lives, and it isn’t their fault.
But the point being, they need to make, and more importantly communicate, a decision. Businesses dependent on tourists (not just the hotels, trinket stores, and water sports) are trying to make decisions about timing for hiring, potential closures, etc.
Setting a 5-day interim quarantine for vaccinated persons to dip our toes in the water and see how it feels is fine, but announce it. Then set some goals for what we’re hoping to see during the interim for exit PCR testing and report on it periodically to provide assurances that we are either successfully moving toward open borders for vaccinated persons, or the results don’t support doing so as yet.
I get that they don’t want to make hard decisions here. But that’s exactly what they were elected to do. So they need to step up, and actually govern.
I have just finished a 3 week trip throughout the southwest and mountain states. The US is back in business Resturants are full- sports events are back-Las Vegas is busy as I have ever seen it. Arizona resorts are packed. Very few people wearing masks -planes running at capacity COVID infection rates basically non existent. Highly vaccinated population. Meanwhile Cayman continues to suffer from decision paralysis
Calm down man.