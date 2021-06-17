Dodgy driving spikes again over holiday weekend

RCIPS officers carry out Operation Quaker

(CNS): As police continue Operation Quaker, the latest road safety campaign focusing on weekend driving, the holiday weekend saw an increase again in crashes and traffic offences after a decline during the previous regular weekend. Between 11 and 14 June, officers on Grand Cayman arrested 13 drunk drivers and issued around 60 tickets, mostly for speeding, and attended 25 road collisions, the majority of which were in George Town. This coming week the emphasis will be on Sunday activities during the day and late evening, targetting beachgoers and those coming from boozy brunches who make the poor decision to drive.

Meanwhile, on Cayman Brac traffic police also carried out vehicle check points, placing a focus on traffic violations. Just last week, over 15 tickets were issued by the CBPS officers, most of them for speeding. These results have occurred despite persistent efforts to raise awareness about trending road safety issues and violations that have been observed by the police.

“Since the start of Operation Quaker, we have received tremendous support from members of the public,” said Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “I am encouraging everyone to continue to report road violations when you see them, especially drivers who appear to be DUI or driving at a speed and manner that puts the public at risk. The best way to make reports is by calling 911.”