Turtle farm staff protest ‘toxic’ workplace
(CNS): A significant number of staff members from the Cayman Turtle Centre (aka the turtle farm) went on strike Friday morning and organised a protest outside the controversial attraction. Current CTC workers as well as former staff members who have been driven out of their jobs said the action was a result of an accumulation of grievances relating to what many described to CNS as a “toxic and bullying” environment that comes directly from the top. They said that they are subjected to abusive language and behaviour, and that their genuine concerns over working conditions and reduced salaries have been dismissed by the leadership.
These issue were compounded when they learned from the Public Accounts Committee hearing that the management team had given themselves two pay rises.
The team said Friday that they want the board, the CEO and other senior managers to all be replaced and to reset the situation because most of the workers in every department have lost faith in the management team. They said they were prepared to keep protesting outside the CTC until that happens.
Check back to CNS on Monday for the full story.
Category: Jobs, Local News
True story: A few years ago, when I had visitors from overseas, I took them to the CTC, which at the time was called Cayman Wildlife Encounter or some such nonsense. We brought our swimsuits so we could take a dip in the pool. There was supposed to be a lifeguard on duty, but even though there were small children in the pool, he was nowhere to be found. I got up to use the washroom and on the way, I found the Caymanian lifeguard – he was in a bush smoking weed! This place is a national disgrace.
And if you must indulge a need to eat reptile meat try some green iguana. No shortage of that.
Nepotism is seen everywhere in the world but as a small island are you really telling me that we can’t hire the best of the best to give these cushy job titles and salaries to? as a young Caymanian I’m utterly embarrassed by the poor leadership shown in almost every sector of government. no wonder most Caymanians with ambition avoid the public sector.
Most caymanians don’t…..
Please can we close down this turtle abattoir! Convert it into a world-class turtle conservation and educational center. Add real waterpark attractions for locals and tourists. Move into the 21st century. Teach young Caymanians that it is not cool to eat endangered species. Please.
Go people go ! hopefully, these will continue until equality for all especially native Caymanians is achieved in the cayman islands! Stop suffering in silence!
Who is doing this to you? I don’t see expats running the place.
Hire expats. Your welcome.