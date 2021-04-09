Turtle farm staff protest ‘toxic’ workplace

Turtle farm staff discuss the protest with Rolston Anglin

Turtle farm staff and former workers discuss the protest with Bernie Bush MP

(CNS): A significant number of staff members from the Cayman Turtle Centre (aka the turtle farm) went on strike Friday morning and organised a protest outside the controversial attraction. Current CTC workers as well as former staff members who have been driven out of their jobs said the action was a result of an accumulation of grievances relating to what many described to CNS as a “toxic and bullying” environment that comes directly from the top. They said that they are subjected to abusive language and behaviour, and that their genuine concerns over working conditions and reduced salaries have been dismissed by the leadership.

These issue were compounded when they learned from the Public Accounts Committee hearing that the management team had given themselves two pay rises.

The team said Friday that they want the board, the CEO and other senior managers to all be replaced and to reset the situation because most of the workers in every department have lost faith in the management team. They said they were prepared to keep protesting outside the CTC until that happens.

Check back to CNS on Monday for the full story.