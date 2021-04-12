Police investigate fights between gunmen

Locations of shooting incidents on Saturday night

(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding reports of at least two fights involving at least two men armed with guns on Saturday night, that the RCIPS believes are linked. At about 7:10 that evening officers were called to Welly’s Cool Spot, on Sound Road in George Town, where two men were reported to have brandished firearms during a fight. But by the time the police arrived the men had left. Then, less than two hours later at around 9pm, reports were made about shots being fired in Whitman Seymour Road, not far from the same area, where two people had been injured. They were then taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men sustained gunshot wounds, the police have now confirmed but no guns have been seized nor any arrests made. No descriptions of anyone who may still be wanted have been released.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who has any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.