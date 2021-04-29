OT minister adds voice to vaccine urgency

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon

(CNS): In a statement issued through the Governor’s Office, the UK overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, has added his voice to the chorus of officials urging Caymanians to get their COVID-19 vaccine before it’s too late. The UK has supplied Cayman with over 90,000 vials, but the supply of vaccines “cannot be taken for granted”, he said, given the limited shelf life, as he noted that the vaccines Cayman has received will expire on 30 June. No one was vaccinated today as the airport clinic was closed, but currently 55% of Cayman’s population has received at least one shot.

But with thousands of doses still to be used, concerns are mounting that the valuable health resource could be wasted.

“I must therefore implore everyone who can to take the vaccine, not only for themselves, but to protect their friends and family, and do their part to ensure you can re-open borders and restart your economy,” Lord Ahmed said. “Whilst the first wave of COVID-19 was a shock, we have seen the spread of more infectious variants in the UK, Gibraltar and Bermuda were much harder to contain and led to more deaths. This is regrettably a phenomenon which many other countries are also experiencing. Now is not the time to wait and see, the vaccines are safe and effective, by getting vaccinated you will be helping your community.”

The minister said he had been impressed by the way in which people across the territories rallied together to keep their communities safe, and how the public servants and other key workers strived tirelessly to keep essential services running in exceptional circumstances. “In these difficult times we have seen the very best of people in our communities,” he said and noted how Cayman had seized the opportunity to attract new talent and inward investment with the Global Citizen Concierge programme.

The minister also raised the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference, which is being hosted by the UK in Glasgow, where stepping up global cooperation to tackle climate change will be addressed.

“Overseas Territories are an essential part of the British Family and we should use COP26 to show case the excellent work in some Territories to protect globally important habitats, adapt to the changing climate and lead the shift towards renewable energy. The establishment of your new Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resilience under Premier Panton is an excellent step in ensuring these challenges are addressed,” Lord Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of the virus reported Thursday among the latest test results.