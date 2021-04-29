OT minister adds voice to vaccine urgency
(CNS): In a statement issued through the Governor’s Office, the UK overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, has added his voice to the chorus of officials urging Caymanians to get their COVID-19 vaccine before it’s too late. The UK has supplied Cayman with over 90,000 vials, but the supply of vaccines “cannot be taken for granted”, he said, given the limited shelf life, as he noted that the vaccines Cayman has received will expire on 30 June. No one was vaccinated today as the airport clinic was closed, but currently 55% of Cayman’s population has received at least one shot.
But with thousands of doses still to be used, concerns are mounting that the valuable health resource could be wasted.
“I must therefore implore everyone who can to take the vaccine, not only for themselves, but to protect their friends and family, and do their part to ensure you can re-open borders and restart your economy,” Lord Ahmed said. “Whilst the first wave of COVID-19 was a shock, we have seen the spread of more infectious variants in the UK, Gibraltar and Bermuda were much harder to contain and led to more deaths. This is regrettably a phenomenon which many other countries are also experiencing. Now is not the time to wait and see, the vaccines are safe and effective, by getting vaccinated you will be helping your community.”
The minister said he had been impressed by the way in which people across the territories rallied together to keep their communities safe, and how the public servants and other key workers strived tirelessly to keep essential services running in exceptional circumstances. “In these difficult times we have seen the very best of people in our communities,” he said and noted how Cayman had seized the opportunity to attract new talent and inward investment with the Global Citizen Concierge programme.
The minister also raised the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference, which is being hosted by the UK in Glasgow, where stepping up global cooperation to tackle climate change will be addressed.
“Overseas Territories are an essential part of the British Family and we should use COP26 to show case the excellent work in some Territories to protect globally important habitats, adapt to the changing climate and lead the shift towards renewable energy. The establishment of your new Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resilience under Premier Panton is an excellent step in ensuring these challenges are addressed,” Lord Ahmed added.
Meanwhile, there were no new cases of the virus reported Thursday among the latest test results.
Category: Health, health and safety
The government need to make their position clear. Set a date and open the borders.
Clearly, there are those who have an interest in keeping the borders closed. They are not impacted by travel or tourism, in fact they are glad there are no tourists, the beaches and roads are quiet.
The government needs to remove the power the previous Administration gave the public when they announced we will be closed until we achieve 80%…
Government need to announce we are opening and if you haven’t had your vaccine by that date then that is your choice. Watch the sudden rush.
Let us all see what the new Minister of Health does about this problem, starting with has she had the vaccine herself?.
Wait till theres another wave or surge of deaths in the world and itll be like price right and the last lysol on the shelf.
Those who have not yet been vaccinated must do so as a matter of urgency……….. sorry never mind – the facility is closed today.
That is ridiculous messaging. Get your sh!t together, figure out the groups that have not been able to get vaccinated and take the vaccine to them. It is not rocket science.
We can’t have it both ways – correctly crying for more people to have the vaccine and then we close the clinic all day Wednesday? That is nuts as are the hours they are open other days – it just doesn’t cut it
Needs a fresh approach – get out to the church’s on Sunday’s (where the pastors are telling their congregation not to get the vaccine as god will look after them – ffs) get to all the building sites – get into all the big businesses on island – if Mohammed won’t come to the mountain bring the mountain to Mohammed
Wake up public health, honorable governor and honorable premier & min of health – stop all these press releases that the folks who haven’t been jabbed don’t see and get out to the community
Excellent comment – thank you!