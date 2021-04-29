Burglars make off with cash from medical clinic

(CNS): Doctors Express was the victim of a break-in this week when burglars made off with a quantity of cash. The clinic was broken into at around 4:45 Wednesday morning, triggering the alarm and the arrival of the police within minutes of the burglary. The owners of the medical facility said no one was hurt but the burglars made off with an undisclosed sum of cash. “We are thankful that this incident took place when our facility was closed to the public and that none of our staff or patients were present,” said Samuel Banks, Director and General Counsel at Doctors Express.

“We have an extensive, high-definition, infrared surveillance system covering the premises and have provided footage of the perpetrators to the RCIPS. We also continue to work closely with the RCIPS in hopes that the perpetrators will be apprehended quickly so that no other businesses will be similarly targeted,” he added.

The clinic is still waiting for another court hearing after being a victim of an unlawful raid by the local authorities in 2019. Earlier this year Doctors Express filed a successful judicial review against the government regarding the raid at the premises, in which both the director of Customs and Border Control and the chief medical officer were found to have been dishonest in their collusion to illegally seize the clinic’s medical cannabis.

Although the court identified a catalogue of wrongdoing by public officials who colluded to prevent the doctors from dispensing legal cannabis to their patients, no one in authority relating to the unlawful raid and seizure has been reprimanded or sanctioned in any way. The ruling by the judge was published in February and outlined a damning chain of events.

The clinic is seeking costs and damages regarding the fallout from the incident. James Austin-Smith, the attorney who successfully handled their case, has warned that the errors committed by the individuals in authority will, when it is settled, prove to be very costly for the public purse.