43% of population now has one COVID shot
(CNS): Around 43% of the estimated Cayman population of some 65,000 people has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Officials said that 27,945 people aged over 16 have been given one shot while over 14,000 people have now had the full double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In Tuesday’s report, there were no new cases of the coronavirus among the 353 tests carried out over the last day, and the current overall tally of positive cases to date remains at 482 after more than 80,000 tests carried out over the last year.
There are currently 31 active cases of the virus among the 728 travellers in isolation or quarantine, four of which in people who have symptoms of COVID-19.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
No government stimulus cheques then there should be another pension fund WITHDRAWAL!!! Cayman is one of the very few countries in the world with annual Government surplus and yet even during this pandemic refuse to provide stimulus. Ultra right wing country at its finest! I want my motherf*cking pension money to invest wisely on my own instead these BS pensions grossly underperforming the markets and 1.5% annual fee. White collar blatant theft of all pensioners. I bet the heads of those pension funds are living large fat bastards living at the Ritz.
We cannot aim for 70% or the population to open up. We can, and should, only aim for 100% or the people who want to be vaccinated.