43% of population now has one COVID shot

(CNS): Around 43% of the estimated Cayman population of some 65,000 people has now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Officials said that 27,945 people aged over 16 have been given one shot while over 14,000 people have now had the full double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In Tuesday’s report, there were no new cases of the coronavirus among the 353 tests carried out over the last day, and the current overall tally of positive cases to date remains at 482 after more than 80,000 tests carried out over the last year.

There are currently 31 active cases of the virus among the 728 travellers in isolation or quarantine, four of which in people who have symptoms of COVID-19.