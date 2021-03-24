Coral expert’s work ‘hijacked’ by developers

Cayman Eco Divers work on the coral nursery off Sunset House

Work continues at the FIN development

A ripped silt-screen off the coast from FIN

DoE divers found inadequate protection for the reef at the FIN site

(CNS): Coral conservation expert Aaron Hunt, who is the man behind Cayman Eco Divers and whose work is slowly but surely bearing fruit in the ocean off the coast of Sunset House, has said he feels “powerless” to address what he described as the “worst kind of green-washing” by a developer using his images without permission. The owners of the controversial luxury condo project, FIN Grand Cayman, in South Sound have effectively hijacked Hunt’s successful work to restore coral as part of the condo project’s conservation promotion, even though the developers have had nothing to do with the marine scientist’s work and contributed nothing to the project.

While Hunt was involved in a survey with a Florida university via Guy Harvey, who did work with the FIN team, Cayman Eco Divers has never worked on any coral project that the developers of the luxury development may claim is underway at their site. But the developers continue to use Hunt’s images and take credit for what he has done further down the coast, simply because he took the university team out several years ago and gave his support, in principle, to the use of the corals he is growing in his marine nursery at the reef near FIN.

However, no such partnership has ever materialised.

On its website FIN claims to be the first real estate development in the Cayman Islands to undertake the funding of a coral reef monitoring and restoration programme and has pictures of Hunt and his team working on their project along the coast. But Hunt said he has never partnered with FIN and has not received a single cent toward the coral restoration work that Cayman Eco Divers has been doing for several years.

And despite repeated requests, the developer will not take down the images, Hunt told CNS.

“It’s the worst kind of green-washing as the Cayman Eco Divers coral restoration project has nothing at all to do with FIN and we have never worked with these developers and never received a dime from them,” he recently told CNS, as he outlined how frustrating the situation is, given their hard work.

He noted that this hard work is paying off but is massively underfunded. “We are being associated with a controversial development that does not have the conservation credentials that they claim when we have nothing at all to do with it,” he added.

The Cayman Eco Divers team is also featured in a video that was taken during the survey work they conducted with the Nova Southeastern University team. But Hunt said that after that footage was taken and the promotional video posted on the site, no plan has ever been implemented, as suggested in the video, that corals would be taken from the nursery that he and his team have created to transfer to the waters off the coast of FIN.

And like many neighbours of this project, Hunt is also concerned about the damage it is doing to his work. However, despite the risks presented by the coastal works and the drift of silt and sediment and even building materials that are apparently being washed into the ocean from the construction site, Hunt’s work continues down the coast and is showing incredible results.

“Despite all the frustrating activity from FIN in recent months and years, our coral programme has been engaged in some truly groundbreaking work,” he said. “My greatest worry is that the good that we have done with a budget of three pennies and some pocket lint will be overshadowed by some developer falsely claiming affiliation for our work and the resulting fallout.”

Working largely with staghorn coral in an area running from Sunset House north, the restoration work has led to coral spawning in these newly grown colonies. After just two years of spawning, there are now 185 instances of staghorn across a 600 metre area.

“Not only has this increased the abundance of the staghorn corals to an impressive level across an entire region, but this is the result of spawning and so these corals are all genetically unique,” Hunt said. “This means that these corals will all be able to spawn together in upcoming years, adding their genetics to the reef and kick-starting the gene-pool of staghorn corals in the region.”

He added, “Within another three years, we expect to have all three islands encircled by these spawning sites and within another 5-10 years, the reefs here should be an entirely different experience to visit as opposed to what they are right now.”

But Hunt said it wasn’t right that this developer is trying to take credit for his team’s hard work.

“What if they attempt to claim the victory we have worked so hard for as their own? What hurtful impact did they have on our work in reality? Did the runoff and pollution they created lower our real results in that area?” Hunt said. “I receive no support for this programme except my own personal money and from a tiny handful of local businesses. This leaves us working with the limited tools we can build ourselves with minimal cash on hand.”

He added, “I am extremely proud of what we have created and cherish the close working relationship with DoE and our resident volunteer community. I think it is a good time to remind everyone that while our coral reefs are constantly under threat, there is hope and even victories happening right now.”

FIN however claimed that they did work with Eco Divers, in 2018 based on the one survey trip with the university team at that time and Hunt had provided FIN with the images.

Meanwhile, residents and those who dive, snorkel and swim in and around the FIN development continue to raise concerns about the work on the saltwater lagoons currently underway. The Department of Environment (DoE) recently checked the silt-screens that were in use, which they found were ripped and inadequate. There were also unverified concerns that the silt-screens used to try to mitigate the impact of the drilling were attached to critically endangered elkhorn corals.

With the public still baffled over why this project was given the green light by the Central Planning Authority and ongoing questions about how it was steered through the planning process without the need for a coastal works licence, conservationists and residents in the area still want to meet with the developers. Over 650 people have signed a petition calling for that meeting, where they hope to urge the developers to do more to mitigate the damage and pay back to the community what they believe will be a long-term detrimental impact on the marine environment. But so far the developers have not responded to the request.

Activists have asked concerned residents to contact the planning department and the relevant ministers, Joey Hew and Dwayne Seymour, as well as their current MPs and prospective candidates to ensure that everyone in government or likely to be in government realises the level of concern about this project.