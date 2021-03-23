OfReg signs off first IXP licence

OfReg CEO Malike Cummings (left) and SALT Wireless CEO and Founder Blair Lilford

(CNS): Just eleven days after the utilities regulator, OfReg, revealed it was creating a regulatory framework to pave the way for local internet exchanges, it has issued its first licence. According to a press release from SALT Wireless, part of the SALT Technology group, announced that the company received its IXP licence Friday, 19 March, which the company said would improve internet connectivity through a BGP peering implementation. Blair Lilford, CEO and Founder of SALT Wireless, said the company was excited to bring the technology to the island, adding that it was long overdue.

“In the coming months, the public will experience the benefits of having an IXP and we look forward to seeing how this peering implementation will help provide further opportunities for sustainable economic growth,” Lilford said in a press release.

Currently, ISPs are not exchanging internet traffic with each other on island, so information goes via the United States and back again if two people communicating online here have different providers, even though both people are in Cayman. With an IXP, that information would not need to leave. SALT said this is very common technology that is used throughout the world to provide faster, more secure and cheaper connectivity.

However, it is not clear how users will pay for this service and whether it will lower costs, as OfReg CEO Malike Cummings said recently. Cummings had stated that the presence of IXPs “was likely to reduce local dependence on digital infrastructure and enterprises outside of the jurisdiction, which should generate cost savings for the local internet service provision, resiliency and improved internet performance for customers”.