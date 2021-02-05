Legal gap threatens Cuban refugee family

Javier Freites talks to police during his protest

(CNS): Government has accepted that a gap in the law is causing problems for a family of Cuban refugees who have been protesting outside the government building this week. Javier Freites has been granted asylum in the Cayman Islands, but while his 10-month-old baby daughter also has the right to reside here with him, the law does not protect his wife, Erica Alvarez-Freites, who is under threat of deportation.

Officials from the ministry responsible for border control said that they have been in discussions with the family and advised them that changes in the law will require time for the Cabinet and Parliament to consider. But in the meantime, they are looking for legal ways to help the family stay together.

“The government continues to provide financial support in the form of rental and utilities assistance and in some cases food vouchers as well, and Mr and Mrs Freites continue to benefit from that programme,” the government stated.

While officials said that Alvarez-Freites can seek a job, for which she would need a work permit but which would allow her to stay, the government is actively considering other options under the current legal framework that would facilitate her request to remain and work in the country with her family. Government said it would review and consider legislative amendments, and will advise when the amendments are agreed.

The couple told CNS that they just want their marriage and their family to be recognised, allowing Alvarez-Freites to be granted residency and employment rights, so they can make a better life for themselves and their child. The problem the couple face is that while the asylum law allows a refugee granted asylum to add a dependent child already here, there is no provision for a spouse who was not with the asylum claimer at the time of application.

The problem also impacts at least four more Cuban refugees.

Worried that nothing has been happening to address their problem, they began a protest this week, but despite camping outside the government building day and night for a week, so far no officials have come to talk to them and explain what, if anything, is happening to address the problem.

The couple protested back in October, when they were arrested and police took their baby into protective care, which put an end to their efforts at protesting, But they returned to the street this week because there is still no movement in their case.