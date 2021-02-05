Paroled lifer back in jail

(L-R) Kurt Ebanks, Mitchum Wood and Otis Myles

(CNS): Kurt Fabian Ebanks (44), who was released early on licence from his life sentence for murder, is back in jail. Ebanks had breached his conditional release and last week police put out a public appeal to help them find him and two other men who had breached the conditions of their early release as well.

Ebanks was arrested on Wednesday night in West Bay and is now in custody. However, Otis Myles (34) and Mitchum Wood (32) remain at large. Police continue to ask for the public’s help in seeking the two men, who were serving time for burglaries when they were released.

While the full details of the breaches have not been revealed by the RCIPS, all three men were no longer staying at the residences specified in their release conditions, which is a sufficient breach to trigger their arrest in any event.