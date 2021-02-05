Opposition pursuing ‘special’ meeting of Parliament

Opposition Leader Arden McLean (file photo)

(CNS): After Premier Alden McLaughlin said he did not intend calling a meeting of the Parliament before the body is dissolved in March, opposition members are seeking the seven signatures necessary to force a special meeting to debate the no confidence motion in Speaker McKeeva Bush. Answering questions from CNS at Thursday’s press briefing, McLaughlin said that, although government had circulated laws, there was no plan to meet before the election.

The premier said he was not prepared to call a special meeting and that it was up to the opposition members to secure the support needed for it. But he said that was unlikely to happen because there were only two opposition members in support of proceeding with the matter and they “need to get some solidarity among themselves before they try to trigger a meeting”.

CNS reached out to the opposition members Friday.

Chris Saunders confirmed that he and his colleagues would be seeking the special meeting and the formal opposition members were squarely behind the request to debate the motion filed by Opposition Leader Arden McLean and supported by the independent MP, Ezzard Miller. Saunders said he believed all of those on the opposition bench were committed to the meeting and would sign the request.

He also said that a number of government members were also in support of the motion being aired, regardless of the premier’s position, but their fear of admitting they want the issue to come to the floor of Parliament would probably prevent them from signing the letter.

During the press briefing Thursday, Minister Roy McTaggart, responding to questions about the issue for the first time, told CNS he supported the premier’s position. As McLaughlin interjected to suggest that his ministers did not need to be individually polled, as they had taken the same position as him, Minister Dwayne Seymour chuckled and gave no response.

With only seven weeks of this parliamentary session left and then just two months until the election itself, removing Bush from the speaker’s chair would be more symbolic than substantive, but Miller and McLean have both insisted that in order to protect the institution of the office of the speaker, and by extension the Parliament, the opportunity to sanction Bush must be allowed.

Whether or not the necessary two thirds majority would be achieved for the motion to succeed is also in question. But three and a half months before going to the polls, forcing government members to debate what has become a key election issue would make for an interesting debate.

Government members would be forced to navigate between remaining with and holding the coalition together through the campaign and constituency concerns about their lack of condemnation, given Bush’s conviction for a violent assault on a woman.

Questions also remain over what lengths the premier would go to retain the coalition, even as the administration comes to a close.

It is apparent that McLaughlin had not ruled out an additional meeting of Parliament before this motion was filed. At the end of the last session he had indicated that before the election, government might finish various pieces of financial service legislation that needed to be dealt with in connection with the Financial Action Task Force reviews.

Some legislation had already been circulated that would fall away without a meeting, so it is not clear why thsi was done if the premier had not planned a final session.

In addition, the Public Accounts Committee has a number of reports that should be tabled and made public before the election campaign. These relate to two particularity controversial issues at both the turtle farm and the airport, and highlight problems with this administration’s management of statutory authorities.

It is rare, too, that any administration misses the opportunity of a final farewell session, when members can use an adjournment debate to highlight what they feel are their accomplishments ahead of the campaign.

However, some members may have an opportunity to discuss the situation regarding the speaker behind closed doors. The UK Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is organising a virtual roundtable discussion for members later this month on best practice for legislation to protect women from violence in the Commonwealth. The organisers said the discussion would provide an opportunity to share jurisdictions’ achievements in legislating against gender-based violence.