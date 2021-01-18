Pageant reports Hammer to cops over scandal

Armie Hammer

(CNS) The Miss Cayman Islands Committee has made a police report regarding a video posted on movie star Armie Hammer’s social media account. Hammer, who spent time in Cayman as a child and is currently visiting his estranged wife and children who are living here, has been embroiled in a number of social media scandals recently. In the latest, the Hollywood celebrity has been accused of circulating sexy footage of a local pageant queen.

However, Hammer has apologised and stated that the scantily clad woman in the viral video is not a Miss Cayman Island title holder and that his social media had been hacked. The committee has asked Hammer to remove remove all references to Miss Cayman from his social media channels.

It is not clear who the woman is in the video or where she is marked as Miss Cayman, but the incident is alleged to have been filmed and posted on his social media account while in quarantine at the Ritz-Carlton, where a former Miss Cayman contestant was also in isolation.

“The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee is aware of a video allegedly posted by Armie Hammer referring to a scantily clad young woman as Miss Cayman,” said Derri Dacres-Lee, the chair of the committee, in a statement released on social media this weekend.

“The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant. The Committee and the reigning Miss Cayman regard this issue with the utmost seriousness and the matter has been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The role of Miss Cayman is in part, to serve as a role model to young Caymanians,” she stated, as she requested that any connection to the pageant be removed.

The video showed the young woman in sexy underwear in a sexually provocative position, but Hammer issued a statement Sunday through a local contact here stating that he was sorry.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video which was stolen from my private Instagram is not Ms. Cayman,” he said. “I’m genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deepest sympathies to Ms Cayman (who I don’t know) and to the entire organization as I had no intention of implying she was actually Ms. Cayman,” the actor stated.

The footage has gone viral as a result of the media attention that Hammer is currently attracting. He and his wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, and their children were in the Cayman Islands during the lockdown last year. While Chambers has remained here with the couple’s two children, Hammer returned to Los Angele. Rumours of the couple’s marital troubles surfaced and then turned into confirmation of their divorce.

Hammer has been embroiled in allegations of extra marital affairs and is said to have sent disturbing messages to unidentified women that have dominated the pages of online and print celebrity press. Hammer has, however, denied these allegations.







