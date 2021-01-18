Beach cleaners pick up nearly 1,000lb of plastics

East End Beach Clean

(CNS): Volunteers removed over a 1,000lbs of garbage from Grand Cayman’s beaches, most of it plastic, in a clean-up this weekend, with teams working at Barkers Beach in West Bay and beaches in East End, according to a spokesperson for Plastic Free Cayman. As well as highlighting the major issue of marine debris, the haul of garbage collected Saturday morning revealed a local littering problem. In addition to the plastic items and micro-plastics, volunteers picked up thousands of bits of polystyrene, syringes and vials of blood.

Francella Martin, the lead organiser of the event, said these were properly disposed of, but noted that this is becoming a regular occurrence now for the beach clean-ups.

“But what was most surprising was the amount of local litter,” she said in a release about the event. “It seems that parts of East End and Barkers are becoming increasingly polluted by locals discarding bottles, cans, old appliances, diapers and cigarette butts upon our shores.” Volunteers have suggested that government puts up signs on beaches to discourage people from littering and remind them of the fines.

In his strategic policy statement in April 2019 Premier Alden McLaughlin had promised a war on litter, but almost two years later the “major anti-litter campaign” he announced has never materialised.

“We need to re-educate both locals and tourists as to what is expected from them; we need to provide better facilities for waste and, in time, for street recycling bins; and we need to look again at the litter laws and their enforcement. All three parts of this campaign are important and need to reinforce each other,” he told the then Legislative Assembly.

PFC founder Claire Hughes has continued the NGO’s campaign for a national clean-up campaign and plastic ban policy similar to those introduced on other Caribbean islands, but the government recently postponed yet another stakeholders meeting on the topic. “It is time that our government takes ownership of this important issue,” Hughes added.

Local volunteers involved included the young Protect Our Future activists, the Miss World Cayman Team and the Cayman Islands Development Bank.