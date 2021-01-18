Scotia refit delay ‘unacceptable’ says CJ

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie inspects the police contingent at Grand Court Opening

(CNS): The shortage of courtrooms to deal with criminal trials is continuing to cause serious problems for the local judicial system and Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said has called the continued delay on the work needed to refit the old Scotia Building “unacceptable”. Speaking at the opening of the Grand Court this week, the chief justice urged government to prioritise the work to turn the building it purchased more than two years ago into much needed courts.

CJ Smellie said the lack of courtrooms in which to try “serious and often very sensitive and involved” criminal cases was having a serious impact on the judicial department’s ability to dispose of cases. But more importantly, defendants were being held on remand, sometimes for years, awaiting trial, when the accepted period should be no more than six months.

But despite the problem of space, Smellie said that the renovation of the Scotia Building was not happening anytime soon.

“Just this past Monday, I was told that although the outfitting of the building for the two courtrooms will involve only internal works, this project cannot begin until summer this year,” the frustrated top judge stated. “I am sure you will all agree that this is unacceptable, faced as we are with the prospect of denying persons their constitutional right to a timely trial,” he told the audience, which included the premier and other government ministers, gathered for the annual court ceremony.

The CJ explained that 88 criminal cases are being carried over from 2020 into this year, which will join the new cases constantly being filed. Already, 22 of the defendants in these cases are in jail and have been there in some cases for years rather than months, as they wait for their day in court.

“Despite our best efforts during the COVID-19 shutdown, including being the first court in the region to resume jury trials at beginning of July, I must renew my call yet again this year for more courtrooms,” he said.

As the judiciary waits on the approval of a new courthouse, the project to renovate the Scotia Building must be “at the top of government’s priorities this year and I urge the governor, the premier and their colleagues of Cabinet to ensure that this happens,” he said.

It remains unclear why the project to renovate the former Scotiabank has not progressed, though during his address at last year’s court opening the chief justice blamed the delays on the red tape surrounding planning regulations.

The lack of suitable courts also remains a problem for the Summary Court, CJ Smellie noted. Despite the work of the magistrates and their staff, who dealt with 1,393 criminal charges, another 1,689 charges are currently pending trial.

“This kind of backlog cannot be overcome without additional courtrooms,” the chief justice said. “As I remind each year, the magistrates find themselves in the unenviable and often embarrassing situation of having to vie against the Grand Court and, when it is in session, against the Court of Appeal as well, for courtrooms, with the inevitable result that the summary criminal cases are relegated in a manner that is equality antithetical to any notion of timely justice,” he added.

The CJ also revealed in his address that the beginning of the third decade of the millennium was a “suitable milestone for the investment of the time, energy and some modest expense, for the publication of a full formal report” regarding the work of the courts. This will include a look back over the developments and achievements within the Administration since the turn of the millennium.

See the CJ’s full address in the CNS Library. We have requested a copy of the report.



