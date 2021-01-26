Harbour Drive to be renamed Seafarers’ Way
(CNS): More than 180 Caymanian seafaring heroes were handed awards on Monday at a special event marking National Heroes Day, which honoured the country’s sea-going heritage. During the ceremony, Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed that Harbour Drive, the road that runs along the George Town seafront, will be re-named Seafarers’ Way to mark the special role that local mariners have played in Cayman’s history.
Leila Ross-Shier, who composed the National Song, “Beloved Isles Cayman”, was also named Cayman’s latest national hero.
Sticking with this year’s theme, the proceedings began with the blowing of a conch shell. Members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers’ Association arrived to ring a bell to commence the Watch, and kept watch throughout the proceedings. The seafaring pioneers were recognised as Early Pioneers, Pioneers, Excelled at Sea, Women in Seafaring, Memorial Scroll and Friends of Seafarers.
A formal recognition of Cayman Islands’ active seafarers was delivered by the Opposition Leader Arden McLean, who is, himself, a former seafarer. He lauded two Caymanians, both from the Brac, for being Still at Sea: Capt. Anderson Radley Scott, who works in Freeport, Texas, is one of only 400 mooring masters in the world, and Gentry Lee Tatum, an articulated tug barges specialist, works in New York.
Alongside the awards given to the seafarers, recipients of the Order of the Cayman Islands were also celebrated, and three new busts were unveiled in Heroes Square of Mary Evelyn Wood, Ormond Lauder Panton and William Warren Conolly.
Next year’s event will honour Uniformed Services.
See the event in full on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Community, Local News
Thanks, this is top priority right now.
Still at sea??? I always thought a mooring master was land-based job.
Is there already a Mariner’s Way. It would roll off the tongue more easily.
Caymanians was up there with the Norwegians as the best seamen in the world. Facts are facts
yeah sure
Lol
We Brackers think the way M P
Kenneth Bryan was Dressed at the Seamens Heroes Rewards Ceremony in Cayman Brac, was very disrespectful to Brackers.
Seafarers’ Harbour Drive, should just added Seafarers’
Got to say any medal or award that Alden received has absolutely no meaning unless it like was for betraying Caymanians and their children for personal gain…first prize there.
Jolly young man he was
Roger that is…
Why not “Roady McRoadface”?
OMG… I spot of drink out reading this comment LOL
I will call it Seamen Drive.
Especially after Batabano
Better get a couple of grit spreaders in to the next NRA budget.
Seafarers’ Harbour Drive, should just added Seafarers’
That’s a a slippery slope.
I am a proud Caymanian by birth and by virtue of generations of born Caymanian ancestors and I have this to say about this news:
1. Order of the CI award is, as I expected, a farce – just a method to award goons, political lackeys and friends. Heather Bodden, whom I respect greatly, should have declined hers because it diminishes the value of the consistent work she continues to give this country. She is worthy of a Royal award not this stupid local gong!. Other people have gotten MBE’s for less civic contribution!
2. Harbour Drive is already a nautical name. Yes I value the seafarers’ contribution but “Seafarers’ Way” sounds like a lifestyle!! Let’s hang red lights all along that Way!
3. Another “National Hero”?? OMG!!! For sure, that designation is now so watered down it means nothing. Other places with real heroes who shed blood and gave lives for their countries/islands must be laughing at us! What a mess!! Fine with me though, because the first “NH” was a crooked pirate politician so it was tainted from the get go!!
Can I have my prize rooster back?
Tongue twister. Sea-fa-way
The gentlemen who enjoy the occasional alcoholic refreshment are certainly going to enjoy the new park.
If only they know what really went on on those ships….Oh wait, they do.
Just ask about Roger the Cabin Boy.
180 seafaring heroes you say? Lol
Yes. It’s a dangerous job, which was usually done out of necessity. The pay packets sent home were used by the women to run households. Merchants gave credit until the money came. So back when Cayman was just a few thousand people, hundreds of its men at a time were away at sea to feed their families. I do not know about WWI but certainly in WWII Caymanians serving on merchant vessels were lost (one in my own family). One of my ancestors was one of the earliest and most accomplished Caymanian seamen and he really was a hero. I won’t say what for because it would identify me. But yes, they are heroes – small h. Heroes to their families, heroes to the Cayman of yesteryear, heroes today as we look back. Laugh all you want.
Can’t say I’m thrilled about them renaming Harbour Drive. Seafarers’ Way? It doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. I’ll keep referring to it as Harbour Drive. Arrest me!
caymanians…. the best self-back-slappers in the world.
trying to cover-up for their lack of real achievements.
remember, self praise is no praise.
12:51,etapa Caymanian brasher, you and your like crew I encourage you sl to come I put on Harbor Drive on Saturday morning at 8:30 AM if you so dare . Got talk anonymously huh now let’s see who achieves what! No weapons allowed just you and your poor arms and legs and other now movable parts. Arsehokes!
What a BRILLIANT photo on this article!
A great way to remember the Islands’ reputation for cheap non-unionized labour! So handy to undercut equivalent US workers.
LOL
What a joker you are – and you all complained about every nationality that came ever since – most recently, the Chinese
It’s a big boy world, trump is gone, pull up your pants.
PS. Many Caymanian-born seafarers were also union members. They were just better at their jobs and did not complain as you still do.