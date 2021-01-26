Harbour Drive to be renamed Seafarers’ Way

Reba Dilbert, a new Member of the Order of the Cayman Islands, with the premier

(CNS): More than 180 Caymanian seafaring heroes were handed awards on Monday at a special event marking National Heroes Day, which honoured the country’s sea-going heritage. During the ceremony, Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed that Harbour Drive, the road that runs along the George Town seafront, will be re-named Seafarers’ Way to mark the special role that local mariners have played in Cayman’s history.

Leila Ross-Shier, who composed the National Song, “Beloved Isles Cayman”, was also named Cayman’s latest national hero.

Sticking with this year’s theme, the proceedings began with the blowing of a conch shell. Members of the Cayman Islands Seafarers’ Association arrived to ring a bell to commence the Watch, and kept watch throughout the proceedings. The seafaring pioneers were recognised as Early Pioneers, Pioneers, Excelled at Sea, Women in Seafaring, Memorial Scroll and Friends of Seafarers.

A formal recognition of Cayman Islands’ active seafarers was delivered by the Opposition Leader Arden McLean, who is, himself, a former seafarer. He lauded two Caymanians, both from the Brac, for being Still at Sea: Capt. Anderson Radley Scott, who works in Freeport, Texas, is one of only 400 mooring masters in the world, and Gentry Lee Tatum, an articulated tug barges specialist, works in New York.

Alongside the awards given to the seafarers, recipients of the Order of the Cayman Islands were also celebrated, and three new busts were unveiled in Heroes Square of Mary Evelyn Wood, Ormond Lauder Panton and William Warren Conolly.

Next year’s event will honour Uniformed Services.