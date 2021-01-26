68 speeders nabbed in targeted checks

26/01/2021
Accident near the Queen’s Court Plaza

(CNS): Over the course of one week, from 18 to 22 January, police clocked 68 people for excessive speeding in traffic checks around the four school zones in the Eastern Districts. In response to community concerns about speeding and unsafe driving practices, officers targeted morning and early afternoon drivers and prosecuted 74 of them. As traffic troubles on Cayman’s roads continue, the police said they would be conducting more checks this week.

“There are four primary schools and one high school located along main roads in the Eastern Districts,” said Inspector Fernando Soto, Area Commander for the Eastern Districts. He said that as schools resumed last week, “it was important for us to put operations in place to reduce speeding in these areas and ensure the safety of our school children, parents, school staff, and other members of the public”.

Over the last ten days police have been called to numerous serious road smashes, from the fatal crash in West Bay on 16 January to a vehicle that landed in the sea last Wednesday, there seems to be no end to road collisions on local roads.

On Friday afternoon police were called out to a smash on the West Bay Road near the Queen’s Court Plaza, where even in the traffic congestion a driver managed to flip a vehicle following a collisions in the turning lane.

  1. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 3:56 pm

    If the government wants additional revenue, opportunity just presented itself. Speeding tickets is a good source of income with the amount of speeders we have on this island. Put some speed traps and cameras, make the speeders plead themselves out in court with video evidence.

    Reply
  2. nauticalone345 says:
    26/01/2021 at 3:49 pm

    68 tickets for the week?…that’s pathetic policing, and in large part the reason the driving habits have become so atrocious! Enforce the damned laws regularly if real improvements are expected!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 1:48 pm

    Many of the road users are clearly suffering with severe mental health issues. The speeding and dangerous driving has reached a very concerning level and I can only assume that many of the road users are in an altered mental state.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 1:46 pm

    How many of those tickets were for the lunatic dump truck drivers?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 1:18 pm

    68 per week is less than 10 cars pulled over each day for speeding. Speeding being one of just a select handful of longstanding unenforced encoded Traffic Law offenses seasonally and fleetingly observed by this RCIPS. That’s spread island wide, across the entire full time Traffic Department staffing complement (whatever that number is). Who do we see about a refund on our $200mln/year policing budget?

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 1:16 pm

    If you have enough speed to flip a car, you should be banned for life from diving. There is no excuse for how these people drive!

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 12:48 pm

    About time the police started enforcing the laws.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 12:28 pm

    Install speed cameras all over the place like Dubai. The highways of Dubai’s are monitored by five cops on multiple screens, tickets are automatically sent to offenders. Don’t pay your fines and you can’t get a licence and you’re rounded up for incarceration. Dubai has zero tolerance for our kind of driving and so should we.

    Now that’s World Class!

    Reply
  9. JTB says:
    26/01/2021 at 12:04 pm

    Has anyone in Cayman ever been prosecuted for tailgating, lane-hopping, under-taking?

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 12:00 pm

    about time they get a traffic unit out there

    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 11:57 am

    Around the schools? Ok fine

    Hiding in the bush along a 40 mph triple lane highway to catch people doing 2 mph over? That’s not serving, that’s looking revenue through highway robbery.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      26/01/2021 at 1:19 pm

      I wish they would do that more. And 2mph over will not get you a ticket. You just want to endanger everyones lives by going 10mph over. Please stop.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 11:42 am

    This was an accident waiting to happen. NRA please revisit the turning lane in that area, there are so many entrances and exits in the area of XQs. A couple of speed bumps with those orange markers are really needed to break up the traffic at least or in combination say move Parkway Drive South to further avoid the long line up for ingress and egress.

    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 11:38 am

    68 in a week? They should be doing that in an afternoon!

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 11:31 am

    Persecute the heck out of them!

    Reply
  15. Anonymous says:
    26/01/2021 at 11:26 am

    Poor people must not be in the right WhatsApp chats.

    I could get that many in an hour

    Reply

