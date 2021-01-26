68 speeders nabbed in targeted checks

Accident near the Queen’s Court Plaza

(CNS): Over the course of one week, from 18 to 22 January, police clocked 68 people for excessive speeding in traffic checks around the four school zones in the Eastern Districts. In response to community concerns about speeding and unsafe driving practices, officers targeted morning and early afternoon drivers and prosecuted 74 of them. As traffic troubles on Cayman’s roads continue, the police said they would be conducting more checks this week.

“There are four primary schools and one high school located along main roads in the Eastern Districts,” said Inspector Fernando Soto, Area Commander for the Eastern Districts. He said that as schools resumed last week, “it was important for us to put operations in place to reduce speeding in these areas and ensure the safety of our school children, parents, school staff, and other members of the public”.

Over the last ten days police have been called to numerous serious road smashes, from the fatal crash in West Bay on 16 January to a vehicle that landed in the sea last Wednesday, there seems to be no end to road collisions on local roads.

On Friday afternoon police were called out to a smash on the West Bay Road near the Queen’s Court Plaza, where even in the traffic congestion a driver managed to flip a vehicle following a collisions in the turning lane.