Second vaccine doses underway

CMO Dr John Lee receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Those who received the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines that arrived in Cayman earlier this month will begin receiving their second dose this week, as Public Health staff simultaneously continue the roll out of the first dose to all of those in the first stage. Cayman’s next batch of 9,750 vaccines is expected on the British Airways flight on Thursday. This will enable groups in the next stage of the national plan to start getting their first shots this week as well.

All healthcare workers, people with serious medical conditions who are vulnerable and at high risk of severe illness, and the over 60s who want to be vaccinated are already able to get their shots on scheduled days at the hospital, the airport and district clinics.

Public health officials said those in the first group of the next stage of the vaccination plan will also be able to access the vaccine from Wednesday, 27 January, starting with everyone over the age of 16 with a medical condition.

Officials urged people to stick to the published schedule to limit congestion at the various vaccination sites. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said he was pleased that people were keen to get the vaccine but stressed the importance of prioritizing the elderly.

“However, it’s important that we continue to focus our first efforts on the vulnerable as they are at most risk of a poor outcome should they contract COVID-19,” he said as he urged patience. “Come for the vaccine when your stage and group are called.”

Those over 60 are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine as they remain the most vulnerable to getting sick, and it is those individuals that government wants to see protected the most when the borders open. People confined to their homes and unable to attend a vaccination clinic can arrange for a Public Health nurse to administer the vaccine at home.

A third delivery of the vaccine is expected in February to meet the timetable of the current proposed rollout.

Thanking the Public Health team that has been disseminating the vaccine to the community, Dr Lee noted that they also provide many other services, including COVID-19 testing and all their other regular jobs, such as home healthcare and general child immunisations.

“This can be stressful time for all as we are all working through the complexities of a global pandemic, so I ask that we all remember to be Caymankind,” the CMO added.

People seeking a second dose this week are reminded that they must bring the vaccination card reflecting the first dose in order to get a second shot. Patients are required to wear a facemask, present a government photo ID and sign the COVID-19 vaccine consent form.

See the vaccination schedule, the consent form and the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here. For more details on the vaccination programme visit the HSA website here. For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here. HSA Flu Hotline is 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky

District Health Centre Contact Numbers are as follows: