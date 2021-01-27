Cayman gives away 76,000 COVID-19 tests

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test

(CNS): The health ministry has sent 36,000 PCR test kits to Jamaica for the ministry of health there and another 40,000 are due to go to Trinidad to be donated to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). The 76,000 test kits were given away because Cayman’s Public Health officials will not have time to use them all before their expiration date at the end of April. However, officials said that the donation will not leave Cayman with a shortage.

The kits were purchased from South Korea in the early weeks of Cayman’s lockdown and made a significant difference to the management of the pandemic here. In order to get the kits, Cayman had to buy much more than were needed. Cayman purchased 200,000 kits at a value of $4 million, half of which was donated by wealthy philanthropist Susan Olde.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour offered his gratitude to Olde and said the ministry was happy to help others in the region fight the pandemic.

“Cayman has been very fortunate to have been able to develop robust and scalable PCR testing capabilities early in the pandemic,” he said. “This has really helped in our mass screening programmes and our work to keep the threat of this highly infectious disease under control.”

Since buying the kits in April, the Cayman Islands Government has sold 50,000 to charities. To date, Cayman has conducted 66,481 PCR tests.

“The purchase of these test kits has really helped Cayman,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “Enabling us to open up our local economy, getting people back to work, students back to school and people back to living their lives. Sharing these test kits with our friends and neighbours who can use them to help save lives is beneficial to all of us.”