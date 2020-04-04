$4M worth of Korean COVID-19 test kits arrive

COVID-19 test kits arrive in the Cayman Islands

(CNS): A chartered plane brought 165,000 coronavirus test kits to the Cayman Islands on Wednesday, and another 35,000 are on their way via London. The kits cost US$4.4 million (US$22 per kit), half of which was paid for by a wealthy resident. If Cayman can ramp up testing, this could be the pathway to lifting the current tight curfew measures and reopen the local economy. But although there are now enough kits to test the entire population, there is no policy in place yet on how this will be done.

The consignment of tests kits was procured in South Korea and delivered here on a long-range jet.

“Moving consignments around the world is proving extremely difficult at the moment, so I’m pleased we’ve been able to get these test kits here in such a short space of time,” said Governor Martyn Roper, whose office was instrumental in getting the kits here.

“This consignment will enable our health professionals and front line workers, and large numbers of the public to be tested. This is a huge step in keeping on track with the containment part of our strategy,” he added.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said it was difficult to source, procure and transport a consignment like this from the other side of the world in such challenging times. “The work and generous donations from the private sector were instrumental. Cayman is now in a much better place in our ability to ramp up testing and keep everyone safe,” he said.

The kits were sourced and brought here by the Governor’s Office in collaboration with the Cayman Regiment, the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, the private sector and the British Embassy in Seoul, while businessmen Vernie Coe and Craig Merren provided the initial contacts for the suppliers.

The Dart Corporation arranged and funded the aircraft charter to fly the consignment from Seoul via Anchorage to the Cayman Islands, and local philanthropist Susan Anne Olde OBE donated half of the amount for the purchase.

“The generous donation from Mrs Olde and the financing of the aircraft by Dart demonstrate the real strength that we can bring to this fight when we combine government and private sector resources and expertise,” the governor said.

Officials said that 35,000 kits had to be sent by commercial means via London due to capacity constraints on the chartered aircraft and will arrive at a later date.