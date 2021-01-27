Officials blame consultants for $74M airport bill

CIAA CEO Albert Anderson at ORIA

(CNS): Airport bosses blamed the increased costs, delays and general mismanagement of the airport terminal project on the consultants when they appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday. With an expected final cost now of more than $74 million just for the terminal, around $22 million more than the original budget, Cayman Islands Airports Authority Board Chair Thom Guyton and CEO Albert Anderson pointed the finger at RS&H, the Florida-based company picked to design the new airport.

Guyton and Anderson both said the consultants supplied inadequate drawings and, despite the significance of this, no one noticed until the project was well underway and the Building Control Unit picked up on it.

The two men were called as witnesses by PAC, as the members began work on a long-stalled report by the auditor general. Although the audit was conducted in 2018, it was not made public until the following year with certain redactions as a result of ongoing legal issues with the consultants.

With the project now largely complete and the final sums agreed upon, PAC is now able to conduct its public hearings.

The airport bosses said that the first project manager was fired by RS&H. His replacement, who was described by Anderson as being no better, was also taken off the job and eventually replaced by a competent manager. But by that time, PAC heard, the problems were so entrenched that it was difficult for the third project manager to repair the damage.

The consultants were selected by the Central Tenders Committee after a consortium, which had included Chalmers Gibb, was selected and then rejected because, the airport officials said, it turned out that they were not able to do the work.

Guyton said RS&H was “highly qualified on paper and we don’t know what went wrong with them”.

Given that almost 500 changes had to be made because of the inadequate drawings, the chain of events that led up to the selection and then the retention of the consultants was scrutinized by PAC. However, it became apparent that there have been few consequences for the consultants’ poor performance, as they have been largely paid for the work they did.

Anderson said this was because in the end they did do the work they were required to do, just not in the time they had said they would do it, which had contributed to the cost overruns.

Roy Williams, the senior project manager in the Major Projects Office, who took over the project part-way through, explained to the committee that, despite doing what the officials had claimed was a very poor job, RS&H was not dismissed because of the major turmoil that would cause. He said that when things go wrong with consultants or contractors part-way through a job, it is always better to keep trying to resolve things unless they get really bad.

The increase in costs was also fuelled by the decisions made by the airport management team to add more things and enhance the project after it became clear from 2016 onward that the authority was collecting far more revenue than it had originally expected.

Despite all of the issues that plagued the project, Anderson said he believed the public did get overall value for money, though he admitted to a number of things that they would do differently, and were doing, on the current external project. He also said that the CIAA is taking legal advice about any possible future action against the consultants.

While the CIAA is treating the terminal and the airfield work as two separate projects, when the two are complete the enhancement to ORIA will still have cost taxpayers in excess of $121 million, given that the external work is currently estimated to be around $47.2 million. When the authority first announced plans to begin work at the airport, the budget had been around $51 million.

The PAC hearings are expected to continue Thursday, when the general contractors and the chief officer of the Ministry of Tourism are scheduled to appear.