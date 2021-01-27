Officials blame consultants for $74M airport bill
(CNS): Airport bosses blamed the increased costs, delays and general mismanagement of the airport terminal project on the consultants when they appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday. With an expected final cost now of more than $74 million just for the terminal, around $22 million more than the original budget, Cayman Islands Airports Authority Board Chair Thom Guyton and CEO Albert Anderson pointed the finger at RS&H, the Florida-based company picked to design the new airport.
Guyton and Anderson both said the consultants supplied inadequate drawings and, despite the significance of this, no one noticed until the project was well underway and the Building Control Unit picked up on it.
The two men were called as witnesses by PAC, as the members began work on a long-stalled report by the auditor general. Although the audit was conducted in 2018, it was not made public until the following year with certain redactions as a result of ongoing legal issues with the consultants.
With the project now largely complete and the final sums agreed upon, PAC is now able to conduct its public hearings.
The airport bosses said that the first project manager was fired by RS&H. His replacement, who was described by Anderson as being no better, was also taken off the job and eventually replaced by a competent manager. But by that time, PAC heard, the problems were so entrenched that it was difficult for the third project manager to repair the damage.
The consultants were selected by the Central Tenders Committee after a consortium, which had included Chalmers Gibb, was selected and then rejected because, the airport officials said, it turned out that they were not able to do the work.
Guyton said RS&H was “highly qualified on paper and we don’t know what went wrong with them”.
Given that almost 500 changes had to be made because of the inadequate drawings, the chain of events that led up to the selection and then the retention of the consultants was scrutinized by PAC. However, it became apparent that there have been few consequences for the consultants’ poor performance, as they have been largely paid for the work they did.
Anderson said this was because in the end they did do the work they were required to do, just not in the time they had said they would do it, which had contributed to the cost overruns.
Roy Williams, the senior project manager in the Major Projects Office, who took over the project part-way through, explained to the committee that, despite doing what the officials had claimed was a very poor job, RS&H was not dismissed because of the major turmoil that would cause. He said that when things go wrong with consultants or contractors part-way through a job, it is always better to keep trying to resolve things unless they get really bad.
The increase in costs was also fuelled by the decisions made by the airport management team to add more things and enhance the project after it became clear from 2016 onward that the authority was collecting far more revenue than it had originally expected.
Despite all of the issues that plagued the project, Anderson said he believed the public did get overall value for money, though he admitted to a number of things that they would do differently, and were doing, on the current external project. He also said that the CIAA is taking legal advice about any possible future action against the consultants.
While the CIAA is treating the terminal and the airfield work as two separate projects, when the two are complete the enhancement to ORIA will still have cost taxpayers in excess of $121 million, given that the external work is currently estimated to be around $47.2 million. When the authority first announced plans to begin work at the airport, the budget had been around $51 million.
The PAC hearings are expected to continue Thursday, when the general contractors and the chief officer of the Ministry of Tourism are scheduled to appear.
Category: development, Government oversight, Local News, Politics
Shame you cant get a good coffee there. Remind us again why the Jessies Juice’s proposal was not chosen?
Then again, they are probably pretty happy they got turned down.
And it’s not big enough once we open back up, no covered jetways and we get wet when it rains. Another stellar project PPM.
WHY do all of government projects go over into the MILLIONS every single time I can see thousands but WHY ALWAYS MILLIONS??
Oh Yea, blame the ‘consultants”…
Who”WE”were supposed to supervise and fact-check and money-check..
How very ‘Caymanian’.
“Dnt blme me boss, it was der fult… I jst wrk hre. (Cayman educated).
Yes, criticize the sarcasm, but the facts prove the intent.
To be fair, even the ultra organised Germans went three times over budget and 10 years behind schedule on Berlin Brandenburg Airport.
And our own colonial masters spent almost £300,000,000 on an airport for the 5,000 resident of St. Helena.
Just another sad bill for the electorate to stomach. We voted in these clowns, we got the circus, they got the payoffs.
When you say “taxpayer money”, I think you are referring to the Passenger Facility Fees that the airport collects from passengers. It’s not a tax. It is a fee that can only be used for Airport development. Give them credit for using the funds for their intended purpose.
Blame Canada
So,
Who authorized the overruns…
Who is paying those 22m…
Talk about accountability.
The answers given were sickening. “We are not construction people” You should be booted period.
PPM at it’s finest.
As a resident of over 25 years, I can remove the word “airport” and insert “high school”, “port”, or any number of government run projects. I have never heard of anything coming in on time or on budget. They should have just picked the Canadian consortium to build the airport as they did in Bermuda and their s includes secure US pre-clearance.
https://www.passengerterminaltoday.com/news/airport/lf-wade-international-airport-opens-state-of-the-art-passenger-terminal-building.html
Might as well change the motto on the Coat of Arms to “It wasn’t me”.
typical of a third world project everybody got paid and that is the way it is supposed to be …thats how the 3ed world survives
Everyone knows you can low ball when bidding gov’t contracts and cost overruns will be quickly approve….especially if you are friendly with the those awarding.
Fire them and the consultants. Why are these people so loose with our money? If it were theirs we would have our values worth. Sad days for all Cayman.