Sick traveller on road to recovery

27/01/2021
(CNS): Public Health officials expect the patient who had been admitted to the ICU suffering serious symptoms of COVID-19 to be released from the hospital today. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the traveller was in a stable condition, but no other details about the patient have been released, such as gender, age, whether they have existing conditions, where the patient had arrived from, or whether or not they were infected with the UK variant.

Meanwhile, just one traveller tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, but with a number people recovering, the number of active cases fell to just 26, with four people, included the individual in the hospital, suffering symptoms. There are currently 810 people in home isolation or government quarantine.

No vaccination shots were administered over the holiday weekend, so just 76 people were added to the tally on Tuesday, bringing the number of people who have received their first shots to 6,717.

  1. Brac Covid says:
    27/01/2021 at 4:38 pm

    How many Covid cases in Cayman Brac isolation?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    27/01/2021 at 1:10 pm

    Next up, MPs motion a name change for Hospital Road, they want to call it “Recovery Road”.

    Reply

