DoE queries LNG as viable future option

LNG storage tank (not in the Cayman Islands)

(CNS): In its initial response to a proposal to build a liquid natural gas depot in Bodden Town, the Department of Environment not only raised concerns about the negative impact it would have on the immediate environment but also the wisdom of choosing LNG. The DoE said the proposal must be considered against the National Energy Policy target of generating 70% of local power from renewables by 2037.

Responding to Breakers LNG (Cayman) Ltd’s submission of a preliminary project concept, the DoE pointed out that while LNG is often referred to as a lower-emissions fuel facilitating a transition to renewables, it is in fact a hydrocarbon-based fuel that will still contribute to the overall carbon budget.

The DoE noted that the proposal would require a significant financial investment and time to realise the full scope of the works involved in the offshore facilities and the associated construction of roads and pipelines.

“The timeframe required for investors to realise a return on their investment may therefore not align with the timeframe required for the country to achieve decarbonisation of its power generation in order to do our part to keep global warming at or below 1.5⁰C,” the DoE said.

“The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change clearly demonstrates that for low-lying, vulnerable islands like the Cayman Islands, limiting global warming to 1.5⁰C is a necessity as even an increase of 0.5⁰C above 1.5 ⁰C will result in unprecedented adverse impacts and a much harsher climate,” the DoE warned.

As well as questions over how LNG can help Cayman meet the renewable target, the DoE said the project presented “substantial environmental implications” and a full environmental impact assessment would be required if the project was formally proposed.

“The EIA Directive (2016) requires public consultation during the development of the Terms of Reference,” the DoE said. This would require the detailed scope of issues to be addressed and the environmental statement that summarises the findings to be published. “This proposal represents a large infrastructure project of national significance. As such, it will need to be robustly assessed to ensure that all facets of the proposals are carefully considered.”

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told CNS that, given the scale of the project, the proponents were advised to talk with the Energy and Fuels divisions of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) in order to obtain guidance on how the project may be viewed from their perspective. “There are larger national policy issues that are at play and would need to be considered,” she noted.

However, OfReg said that the developers have not yet approached them. “We also understand that the proposed project is at the preliminary stages and therefore matters such as the practicalities of the location, licensing, compliance, etc, would be entertained when a definitive project has been fully scoped and presented to OfReg,” said Fuels Director Duke Munroe.

CUC, which would be the main customer, said it was not working with the developers but that the power company’s Integrated Resource Plan calls for the consideration of LNG as an alternative to diesel fuel.

“CUC is presently developing a competitive bid process to be issued in the first half of 2021, which would call for proposals to deliver natural gas to its North Sound Power plant, subject to approval by OfReg and other governmental agencies. At this time, CUC is neither aware of any plans by, nor is CUC working in consortium with, any LNG project developer,” a spokesperson told CNS.

CUC has said on a number of occasions recently that LNG had the potential to stabilise the cost of electricity and has described it as a greener alternative, despite the points made by the DoE.

CNS contacted the government following the release of a statement by Breakers LNG (Cayman), which was issued after the depot plans were circulated in the public domain and concerns emerged that the project had originally involved much more extensive plans that included a cargo port, a possible cruise berthing dock and a marina.

While it is understood that the plans have been placed before ministers, no one from the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure has responded to our inquiries.