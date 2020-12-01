Constitutional amendments now official

UK and Cayman flags outside the GAB on Elgin Ave

(CNS): Over a dozen amendments to the Cayman Islands Constitution 2009 are now official after the order was gazetted Monday. Described as a modernisation of the Constitution, the order comprises the most significant set of changes to the document since it was implemented eleven years ago. However, it is not as fundamental a change as first hoped because the Cayman Islands Government was unable to change the balance of power, which remains in favour of the UK.

Britain retains the last word, in particular with section 81 and section 125, which allow the governor to step in and make laws for the country and for the UK to issue orders in council. Nevertheless, Premier Alden McLaughlin and his cross-party delegation did achieve some significant amendments that will have an impact.

The Legislative Assembly has been renamed and is now known as the Parliament, so members of the LA are now MPs. The order also creates an additional Cabinet minister and the role of ministry councillors has been formalised, making them parliamentary secretaries. The governor no longer has to approve any changes to the rules of the Parliament, and all bills now must circulated for 28 days before they are debated.

The new document sets out more clearly the consultation, notification and discussion process between the British and Cayman Islands governments, especially if the UK is going to implement laws for the territory. It also spells out the areas that the governor is directly responsible for and the devolved subjects where he has no day to day jurisdiction.

Another major addition is the formation of an independent Police Service Commission, which will be chaired by the governor. The other five members, who cannot be siting MPs, must have relevant experience in law enforcement, criminal law or national security. Two of them are to be nominated by the premier and one by the opposition leader. The other two members will be appointed by the governor in consultation with the premier and opposition leader.

The commission will have the power to hire and fire senior officers in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, including the commissioner, and to exercise disciplinary control, which will also need to be approved by the National Security Council.