A Welfare Christmas

The Ghost of Christmas Present writes: Christmas 2020 in Cayman will be like no other. Family from overseas will not be visiting, hotels will not be brimming with tourists grateful to feel a warm breeze in winter and, strangely, a vaccine will be on the wish list for many.

Also on the wish list for many in Cayman will be money to pay the CUC bill, money to pay the water bill, money for a bag of groceries or money to buy formula and diapers for their child. So many families have been facing dire financial circumstances for months now because of the collapse of the tourism industry and the thought of heading into the holidays, barely being able to provide for their families, is undoubtedly demoralizing, depressing and stressful.

This Christmas will truly accentuate the differences between the haves and the have-nots in Cayman. Many people are doing well and even thriving. If you work in finance things are largely humming along as normal. If you work in government nothing has really changed and if you work in construction you wish you could multiply yourself so you could work all the jobs people want you to do.

If you work in tourism or any related industry, you want a reopening plan, you want compassion, empathy and a shred of dignity to help you keep your head high, especially during this time of year when traditionally we rejoice and celebrate.

This year we all need to think twice about what Christmas is about and realise that acting like nothing has changed and everything is fine is morally and ethically repugnant.

If you can afford to purchase food, drink and presents to celebrate Christmas you are extremely lucky because there are many people on this island who were, only a few months ago, in the same boat as you but now may lose their house, cannot pay their rent, may not have their lights on next week and are wondering where their next meal is coming from.

We all need to think about what we can do to make someone else’s Christmas season better, how we can put a smile on someone else’s face, how we can make a child’s face light up on Christmas Day or how we can make sure someone has power and water for just a while longer.

I was appalled when I heard that government may still be providing thousands of dollars in funds to government departments so they can have some type of Christmas event. This is so incredibly despicable that it’s difficult to even write about. At a time when public servants have lost nothing and know exactly where their next meal is coming from, the government still wants to dole out cash so public servants can have a Christmas luncheon while thousands of less fortunate, many of whom have been knocking on the doors of the NAU for months, have nothing.

Any person in charge with one iota of sense, compassion or empathy would know that this year that money should be given to those less fortunate. Why not use that money to put on a Christmas dinner in each district for all the people who are less fortunate? Why not use the money to buy gifts for all the children on NAU assistance this year? Why not use that money to pay for extra counselling to help support those facing domestic violence situations and various mental health challenges, which usually spikes over the holidays, because of all the extra pressure people are feeling?

The same can be said for private businesses. There should be a rethink of corporate responsibility this year. Yes, it is understandable that many businesses need the funds from Christmas events to survive these hard times but why not sponsor an event for those that really need the help? Have your staff volunteer to stand in the chow line and plate that food that was so caringly prepared by the catering company.

You can support local businesses at the same time you support those in the community that need it most and, it can be pretty much guaranteed that the day after, you are going to feel a far greater sense of satisfaction than you would otherwise feel reading the congratulatory texts about how you single handedly demolished two bottles of champagne and still managed to keep down the two Crème Brûlées you had for dessert.

As Jim Carey pointed out: “…the Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is totally understandable.” And considering the lack of self-awareness by government, and others, this Christmas season, it’s understandable why the Grinch felt this way.

Let’s get our heads out of the sand and spend our money wisely this Christmas. Think helping others, not helping yourself.