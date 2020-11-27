Positive tests grow as $10k fine approved

(CNS): Cabinet has now approved and gazetted three updated regulations in the Public Health Law that will allow the courts from now on to impose a maximum $10,000 fine on people breaking COVID-19 isolation rules. The new higher fines come into effect as another five travellers tested positive for the virus on Friday and as concerns grow about quarantine breaches.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez revealed the latest positive results for this week from a batch of 357 coronavirus tests carried out over the last day. This means that there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 among travellers this week.

Four of the new group are asymptomatic but one is showing symptoms. All five people will remain in isolation. There are currently 20 active cases of the virus among those quarantining, three of whom are now symptomatic. One person has been showing symptoms for several weeks.

The total number of people in home isolation or a government facility is pending, but with the arrival of the BA flight this evening, it is expected to be in excess of 1,000 people, most of whom are using the iMsafe technology at their homes.

A Canadian couple were fined $1,000 each this week after multiple quarantine breaches during a brief two-week stay here, but the enactment of the new regulations will now allow the court in any future cases of quarantine breach to significantly increase the fine to as much as $10,000 or even jail them for up to two years.

It has been confirmed that at the time the couple were fined the increased fine was not yet implemented, though legislators had passed the new law. With this change now reflected in regulations, from Monday the courts will be able to impose the maximum penalty allowed by law when sentencing offenders.

The regulations currently expire on 31 January 2021 but can be renewed if the current isolation rules remain in place.