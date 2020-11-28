Missing Cubans make it to Cancun

Cuban Migrants rescued by Mexican Navy

(CNS): The 14 Cuban migrants that Customs and Border Control admitted to losing on Friday, five days after the Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) lost connection with their electronic tags, have appeared alive and well in Cancun after being rescued by the Mexican Navy, according to local media reports. The missing migrants made it to Mexican waters aboard the Capt. Joshua, a 30-foot vessel, before they were found by the navy.

The group was taken to the naval base for medical attention, where they have requested political asylum.

CBC and DPSC said Friday that they were investigating how the authorities had lost contact with all fourteen people, who had been living in private accommodation with electronic tags while their applications here were being addressed.