Two weeks of NiCE work if you can get it

NiCE workers (file photo)

(CNS): Registration will begin next week for the seasonal National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Project, which is led by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. But despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment, there will still only be two weeks work available for those who can get it. The work will start on Monday, 7 December, and last until Friday, 18 December, and is available to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians aged 18 and over.

In past years the NiCE Project has lasted up to three weeks. Given the current situation, there were hopes in the community that government would be able to extend the work, which pays $10 an hour and $12 for supervisors. Officials have not commented on why the programme has not been extended.

Despite the booming economy last year before the pandemic struck, the NiCE programme in November 2019 attracted more than 600 workers.

With social gatherings still limited to 500 and expectations of a significant number of people wanting to sign on, registration will take place this year for new applicants only in each district separately.

Anyone who has done the work before and registered in the past can collect an application form from any district library, MP’s office, the Needs Assessment Unit, WORC and the public reception at the Government Administration Building.

They must place their completed application form in the NiCE drop boxes at the district public libraries, WORC or the Government Administration Building. Alternatively, they can email it to NCEP@gov.ky or WhatsApp it to 917-0153 by no later than noon on Wednesday, 2 December.

For first-time applicants, registration takes place on Wednesday, 2 December, from 9am to 12 noon.

They must take a photo ID and voters ID card or a birth certificate, passport or Caymanian status certificate or stamp in valid passport to show same. Spouses of Caymanians must bring photo ID and Residency with Employment Rights Certificate (RERC) or stamp in passport to show same.

Registration will be undertaken in the districts where the applicants live.

West Bay – Church of Christ, Church Hall, Batabano Road

George Town – George Town Public Library

Bodden Town – Webster Memorial United Church, Church Hall

North Side – William Pouchie Memorial Church, Church Hall, and

East End – East End Civic Centre