Pair fined $2k as more isolation breaches revealed

Pascal Terjanian, one of two people fined for breaching quarantine rules

(CNS): A Canadian couple, said to be owners at Regal Beach Club, were permitted to enter Cayman this month for a 14-day stay at the property but tampered with their iMsafe wristbands, enabling them to break quarantine multiple times. On Monday the couple were each fined $1,000 and opted to leave a few days ahead of their scheduled departure. But it has also been revealed that officials are dealing with three other cases of potential breaches.

Government officials released a statement on Wednesday, more than two days after the couple appeared via Zoom in Summary Court charged with breaking the Public Health Law and almost a week after the Travel Cayman monitoring team had discovered the couple’s consistent breaches.

Pascal Terjanian (52) and Cristina Gurunian (34) were allowed to leave Cayman, having produced a negative test one day before departure. They were supervised by a security officer, at their own expense, while they were given 24 hours to pack their belongings and then escorted to the airport. The couple will not be approved for return until after all COVID-19 mitigation measures are lifted.

It is understood that it was revealed in court that their movements during the breaches of isolation were caught on CCTV footage recovered by the authorities. This included swimming off Seven Mile Beach where the condo is located, walking on the beach, visiting a liquor store and going to the nearby Marriott hotel, where CNS has recently witnessed several people in quarantine mixing freely in and around the pool area while the hotel’s bars and restaurants are open to the general public.

What remains unclear following the court hearing and the release of the statement is how the couple were cleared to enter the country when they were planning to visit for just 14 days — the period of quarantine — and that did not raise red flags for the Travel Cayman team.

In the statement officials revealed that three other breaches of quarantine are now under investigation and that the iMsafe quarantine technology is being reviewed.

“While a single breach of quarantine protocols is regarded as one too many, there are an additional three cases associated to breaches of quarantine at residence protocols which are under investigation,” Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, Director of Travel Cayman, said.

“Following the quarantine breach, the Travel Cayman team convened a meeting to review and strengthen the current processes, and close any gaps in the system that could potentially be exploited,” officials said in the release. “Travellers will now have to pass through an additional checkpoint at the airport to confirm that the bracelet has been fitted correctly, to mitigate against tampering.”

According to Dr Ebanks-Garcia, 2,510 people have arrived in Cayman since 1 October and just over 1,000 of them were allowed to quarantine at home or approved accommodation using the wrist bands. It now appears that there have been at least three breaches of the rules surrounding home isolation.

Nevertheless, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said most people had stuck to the rules. But given the fact that the team appears to have been unaware that the wristbands could be tampered with, the true number cannot be confirmed.

“In light of recent events, it is necessary to reinforce the message that persons subject to quarantine restrictions and that are found to be in breach of those restrictions will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Byrne said.

However, despite multiple breaches, the couple in this case were fined just $1,000 when the maximum fine is $10,000.

Public health officials have said the required investigations regarding contact tracing were undertaken and all of the necessary individuals contacted. They said that in this case there is no longer a public health concern.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson defended the quarantine programme and pointed out how well Cayman is fairing compared to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compared to other countries the Cayman Islands is doing exceedingly well at keeping the coronavirus at bay, and keeping our islands safe remains a top priority,” he said. “Breaches of the COVID-19 regulations will therefore not be tolerated and we will seek to prosecute all confirmed violations,” he added, as he urged all travellers and their friends and loved ones to comply with the restrictions to keep the islands safe.



