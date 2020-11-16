Clampdown coming on ‘mango tree’ mechanics

16/11/2020 | 47 Comments
Cayman News Service
Derelict vehicle on the way to landfill (file photo)

(CNS): The Public Lands Inspectorate is warning all unauthorised and unlicensed mechanics working on crown land in various areas of George Town to remove derelict vehicles before 3 December, otherwise they will be seized and taken to the dump. Officials pointed to Webb Road, Rock Hole Road and Liberty Lane as areas of concern where so-called ‘mango tree’ mechanics are using public land to repair cars.

“The presence of these vehicles defaces these communities, limits residents’ safety and security, and creates environmental concerns with the breeding of rats and mosquitoes,” said PLI Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “The Inspectorate has enlisted the support of the Environmental Task Force, of which we are a member, to ensure the proper use of these public lands.”

The Environmental Task Force comprises representatives from the Public Lands Inspectorate, the Department of Environmental Health, Department of Environment, National Roads Authority, Public Works Department and the Department of Commerce and Investment.

For more information on the use of public lands, contact Prendergast on 244-2452 or by email at plc@gov.ky.

  1. Anonymous says:
    17/11/2020 at 2:35 am

    Time to stop these people from destroying our environment. They come here and do what they are used to doing in their own country, where untidy yards our roadsides are the norm. Every subdivision is littered with dismantled vehicles and make shift garages. Government must get their act together and clean this place up.
    Too many tenants are allowed to deface the neighborhoods.

  2. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 10:34 pm

    Check the paint shop down Poinsettia Lane while you out and about.

  3. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 7:05 pm

    Can we follow up on all the Automotive industry? There is serious issues with the industry that needs to be addressed. In most of the world it’s a vibrant industry with some class and sophistication. Here it’s a lost opportunity for young Caymanian kids to get into a trade. Why would they want to work in a situation like these places. Grease all over the ground and no bathrooms. How is it even aloud? Venting HFCs to atmosphere should also be addressed. In most countries it’s a huge fine.

    • Anonymous says:
      16/11/2020 at 7:43 pm

      Why can’t the private sector get this right? Why does the tax payers have to pay CIG to solve this problem?

      Come private sector take your vehicles to the land fill.

    • Anonymous says:
      17/11/2020 at 8:10 am

      Firstly, it is a vibrant industry here . The dozen major car dealerships represented have top facilities , very good service management and well trained staff . This extends to the other non-dealer affiliated shops as well that cater to multiple brands. Secondly, the trade is now a highly technical one as well as being one that requires extensive training and certification. There are many that work in the industry that don’t have access to all the training and top tier jobs in the industry, as those jobs are scarce. These workers referenced in the article remain committed to working in the industry and do we where they are able to make a living. this is not a unique problem for Cayman, it exists everywhere.

  4. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 6:59 pm

    Where else am I supposed to work on my car?

    Reply
  5. S. Panner says:
    16/11/2020 at 6:15 pm

    Just another instance of Big Brother oppressing people who are simply providing a public service and trying to make a dollar in these difficult times.

    The stupid argument about rats and mosquitos has been trotted out as an excuse for ever and it is absolute rubbish. The rats are everywhere, likewise the mosquitos but because DEH and MRCU can’t control them they invent excuses like this.

    Some people may not like the sight of a partially dismantled vehicle and a conglomeration of rusty wrecks is indeed unappealing, but if work is actually being done and vehicles come and go again once repaired, then where’s the harm? This is PUBLIC land so the public should have free use of it.

    • Anonymous says:
      17/11/2020 at 6:49 am

      This is not an intelligent argument. That land belongs to the crown. Its held for the people, not for people to abuse.

  6. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 5:36 pm

    Check out eclipse drive at the end. Dumpsite

  7. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 4:03 pm

    Lot on corner of Orange Drive/Marina Drive – two $hitty cars on there now – tow them, they’re a skid mark on society.

  8. Just saying says:
    16/11/2020 at 2:36 pm

    I taught it was “Grape Tree” mechanic, but what do I know. LOL

  9. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 2:08 pm

    Why not clamp down on those dirty thieving mechanics that rip you off?

  10. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 1:24 pm

    Make sure you check the one on Denham Thompson Way!

  11. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 1:15 pm

    Another Ivan and expect a clapped out CRV/Civic/Accord/Fit to land on your head.

  12. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 12:34 pm

    Jamaicans.

  13. Bracker says:
    16/11/2020 at 12:20 pm

    Attention Government:
    Do not forget Cayman Brac. Look to the west of Billy’s Supermarket and behind the Administrative Government Building at Stake Bay. Junk cars are everywhere and a big eyesore!!!!
    Thank you.

  14. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 12:07 pm

    There’s also a huge issue of improper oil disposal by these mango tree mechanics.. Literally watched a guy pour some sort of oil over steel when welding the other day down sound way.

  15. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 11:57 am

    Is this the same as the previous clampdown on roadside car sales? That one lasted around 7 days.

  16. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 11:50 am

    Better go check down Blue Lagoon Drive too..

  17. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 11:24 am

    Don’t forget the eyesore opposite Wellys Cool Spot on Sound Way.

    • Anonymous says:
      16/11/2020 at 3:43 pm

      Thats Auto King. Licensed business (it appears).

      • Anonymous says:
        16/11/2020 at 8:34 pm

        Yes it maybe licensed but they have cars parked on the sidewalks which are public I believe and often times cars are actually on the road you have to come way out in the road to see if traffic coming HE HAVE OUTGROWN THIS SPOT LONG TIME HE NEEDS TO GO IN LAND SOMEWHERE ELSE NOW AS ALT NOT GONNA MAKE HIM EXPAND ON THERE LAND.

  18. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 11:06 am

    Why act only against those using public lands? Why not enforce the law equally, all the time!

  19. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 10:56 am

    Great news!

    • Anonymous says:
      17/11/2020 at 8:17 am

      How about we clamp down on the importing of cars first. Too many cars on this island. Then again ppl are forced to have cars because cayman is built as a driving society. If road laws were actually obeyed scooters would be a good option but you can’t trust these drivers who are afraid of a turning signal.

  20. Anonymous says:
    16/11/2020 at 10:32 am

    i bet the cars will still be there this time next year…

«
»