Clampdown coming on ‘mango tree’ mechanics

Derelict vehicle on the way to landfill (file photo)

(CNS): The Public Lands Inspectorate is warning all unauthorised and unlicensed mechanics working on crown land in various areas of George Town to remove derelict vehicles before 3 December, otherwise they will be seized and taken to the dump. Officials pointed to Webb Road, Rock Hole Road and Liberty Lane as areas of concern where so-called ‘mango tree’ mechanics are using public land to repair cars.

“The presence of these vehicles defaces these communities, limits residents’ safety and security, and creates environmental concerns with the breeding of rats and mosquitoes,” said PLI Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast. “The Inspectorate has enlisted the support of the Environmental Task Force, of which we are a member, to ensure the proper use of these public lands.”

The Environmental Task Force comprises representatives from the Public Lands Inspectorate, the Department of Environmental Health, Department of Environment, National Roads Authority, Public Works Department and the Department of Commerce and Investment.