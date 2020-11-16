Charity to pay COVID hit workers’ CUC bills

(CNS): A charity created by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has plans to pay the CUC bills of some people who have either lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or who have had their hours drastically reduced. The money that Resilience Cayman is using to prevent families from losing their power supply comes from a $50,000 donation it has received from the R3 Foundation, the charity fund established with seed money from Dart.

Resilience spokesperson Biserka Pena said in a press release that this programme, which will last until the end of this month, was a one-time opportunity for people to apply for help with their bills and was in response to a growing need in the community.

“We have been supporting residents and families since the start of COVID-19 with food assistance. Now, eight months into the crisis, we are seeing a shift in the nature of the financial hardship many are facing,” Pena said. “We are introducing this relief programme to address the challenges that families are having in paying their CUC bills even as many are facing the prospect of service disconnection.”

Pena said that some households have months of arrears because they remain unemployed. But with the R3 donation, the charity will be able to provide assistance to hundreds of families.

“We will also provide recipient families with budgeting skills to stretch limited funds and help them to find ways that they can manage their energy consumption going forward,” Pena said.

R3 Chairman Bryan Hunter said the foundation, which was established by Dart, was responding to the growing utility crisis on a number of fronts.

“We have seen an increase in charities seeking our assistance to provide utility relief to families and individuals who are unable to keep up with regular payments due to job loss resulting from the pandemic,” he said. “From a relief standpoint, we are working with those organisations to address this urgent need [and] from a recovery perspective, we are also working with organisations… to help Caymanians who lost their jobs reskill or upskill so they can find employment.”

Pena explained that this utility relief will provide a one-time grant up to CI$250 to low-income CUC customers who are struggling to pay their electricity bill and who meet the criteria. The grant is available to residents in the Cayman Islands, including Caymanians, permanent residents and work permit holders who are at least 18 years old.

The CUC account must have a balance owing of at least one month and the account holder must have have stopped working or have significantly reduced hours because of reasons related to COVID-19 and as a result can expect to have less than CI$1,000 monthly income for this month.